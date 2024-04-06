MONTPELLIER RUN FESTIVAL Rue Foch (Arrivée et départ) Montpellier, 6 avril 2024 07:00, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Le Marathon de Montpellier est de retour et se réinvente : nouveau nom et nouveaux formats de courses

Le Montpellier Run Festival sera l’événement runnning à ne pas manquer en 2024.

2024-04-06 fin : 2024-04-07 . EUR.

Rue Foch

(Arrivée et départ)

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



The Montpellier Marathon is back and reinventing itself: new name and new race formats

The Montpellier Run Festival will be the must-attend runnning event of 2024

El Maratón de Montpellier vuelve y se reinventa: nuevo nombre y nuevos formatos de carrera

El Montpellier Run Festival será la cita ineludible del running en 2024

Der Montpellier-Marathon ist zurück und erfindet sich neu: neuer Name und neue Laufformate

Das Montpellier Run Festival wird das Running-Event, das man 2024 nicht verpassen darf

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par OT MONTPELLIER