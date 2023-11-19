Bal Country Rue Ferdinand de Lesseps Vatan Catégories d’Évènement: Indre

ALDV Country Vatan organise un Bal Country Line Dance le dimanche 19 novembre 2023.

2023-11-19. 6 EUR.

Rue Ferdinand de Lesseps

Vatan 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



ALDV Country Vatan is organizing a Country Line Dance Ball on Sunday, November 19, 2023. ALDV Country Vatan organiza un baile Country Line Dance el domingo 19 de noviembre de 2023. ALDV Country Vatan organisiert am Sonntag, den 19. November 2023, einen Country Line Dance-Ball.

