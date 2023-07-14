Concert « Kick out the Jam Rock » à l’étape en forêt Rue du Vieux Château, 14 juillet 2023, Noues de Sienne.

Noues de Sienne,Calvados

Chaque vendredi soir, retrouvez les AFTERWORKS de l’étape en forêt avec une soirée concert : le groupe Kick out the Jam (Rock 50′, 60′, 70′). Restauration sur place..

2023-07-14 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Rue du Vieux Château Saint Sever Calvados

Noues de Sienne 14380 Calvados Normandie



Every Friday evening, find the AFTERWORKS of the stage in the forest with a concert evening: the group Kick out the Jam (Rock 50′, 60′, 70′). Catering on the spot.

Todos los viernes por la noche, el escenario AFTERWORKS del bosque con una velada de conciertos: el grupo Kick out the Jam (Rock 50′, 60′, 70′). Catering in situ.

Jeden Freitagabend finden Sie die AFTERWORKS der Waldetappe mit einem Konzertabend: die Gruppe Kick out the Jam (Rock 50′, 60′, 70′). Verpflegung vor Ort.

