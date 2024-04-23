L’atelier à picorer : Bateau solaire Rue du Tapis Vert Melle
Melle,Deux-Sèvres
Mardi 23 avril 2024, de 9h30 à 17h00
L’atelier à picorer : Bateau solaire
On fabrique son petit bateau solaire à faire flotter : de la lumière à faire et ça avance !
Tarifs : Gratuit
Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66.
Rue du Tapis Vert
Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
The workshop to discover: Solar boat
We make our own little solar boat to float: light it up and it’s ready to go!
Prices: Free
Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
Martes 23 de abril de 2024, de 9h30 a 17h00
El taller para descubrir : Barco solar
Construye tu propio barquito solar y sal a flotar: ¡sólo tienes que encenderlo y ya está listo para zarpar!
Precios: Gratis
Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
Dienstag, 23. April 2024, von 9.30 bis 17.00 Uhr
Workshop zum Picken : Solarboot
Wir bauen unser eigenes kleines Solarboot zum Schwimmen: Licht machen und los geht’s!
Tarife: Kostenlos
Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
