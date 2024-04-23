L’atelier à picorer : Bateau solaire Rue du Tapis Vert Melle, 23 avril 2024, Melle.

Melle,Deux-Sèvres

Mardi 23 avril 2024, de 9h30 à 17h00

L’atelier à picorer : Bateau solaire

On fabrique son petit bateau solaire à faire flotter : de la lumière à faire et ça avance !

Tarifs : Gratuit

Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66.

Rue du Tapis Vert

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

The workshop to discover: Solar boat

We make our own little solar boat to float: light it up and it’s ready to go!

Prices: Free

Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

Martes 23 de abril de 2024, de 9h30 a 17h00

El taller para descubrir : Barco solar

Construye tu propio barquito solar y sal a flotar: ¡sólo tienes que encenderlo y ya está listo para zarpar!

Precios: Gratis

Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

Dienstag, 23. April 2024, von 9.30 bis 17.00 Uhr

Workshop zum Picken : Solarboot

Wir bauen unser eigenes kleines Solarboot zum Schwimmen: Licht machen und los geht’s!

Tarife: Kostenlos

Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par OT Pays Mellois