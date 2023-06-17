FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Rue du Stade, 17 juin 2023, Saulcy-sur-Meurthe.

Saulcy-sur-Meurthe,Vosges

Feu d’artifice. Animation : Blues Montains, Dauphiné, Orchestre de Plainfaing. Allumage des feux à la tombée de la nuit.

Restauration sur place.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-17 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 23:30:00. 0 EUR.

Rue du Stade Stade Pierre Coulombel

Saulcy-sur-Meurthe 88580 Vosges Grand Est



Fireworks. Animation : Blues Montains, Dauphiné, Orchestra of Plainfaing. Lighting of the fires at nightfall.

Catering on the spot.

Fuegos artificiales. Animación: Blues Montains, Dauphiné, Orquesta de Plainfaing. Encendido de los fuegos artificiales al anochecer.

Catering in situ.

Feuerwerk. Unterhaltung: Blues Montains, Dauphiné, Orchester aus Plainfaing. Anzünden der Feuer bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES