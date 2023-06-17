FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Rue du Stade Saulcy-sur-Meurthe
FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Rue du Stade, 17 juin 2023, Saulcy-sur-Meurthe.
Saulcy-sur-Meurthe,Vosges
Feu d’artifice. Animation : Blues Montains, Dauphiné, Orchestre de Plainfaing. Allumage des feux à la tombée de la nuit.
Restauration sur place.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-06-17 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 23:30:00. 0 EUR.
Rue du Stade Stade Pierre Coulombel
Saulcy-sur-Meurthe 88580 Vosges Grand Est
Fireworks. Animation : Blues Montains, Dauphiné, Orchestra of Plainfaing. Lighting of the fires at nightfall.
Catering on the spot.
Fuegos artificiales. Animación: Blues Montains, Dauphiné, Orquesta de Plainfaing. Encendido de los fuegos artificiales al anochecer.
Catering in situ.
Feuerwerk. Unterhaltung: Blues Montains, Dauphiné, Orchester aus Plainfaing. Anzünden der Feuer bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit.
Verpflegung vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES