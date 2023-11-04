SALON DE L’ART Rue du Stade Le Gâvre, 4 novembre 2023, Le Gâvre.

Le Gâvre,Loire-Atlantique

5e édition. 38 artistes exposants. Sculpture, peinture, photographie, dessin, artisanat… Samedi de 14 h à 18h – Dimanche de 10 h à 18h. Entrée gratuite..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-05 . .

Rue du Stade

Le Gâvre 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



5th edition. 38 exhibiting artists. Sculpture, painting, photography, drawing, crafts… Saturday, 2 pm to 6 pm – Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm. Free admission.

5ª edición. 38 artistas expositores. Escultura, pintura, fotografía, dibujo, artesanía… Sábado, de 14.00 a 18.00 h – Domingo, de 10.00 a 18.00 h. Entrada gratuita.

5. Ausgabe. 38 ausstellende Künstler. Skulptur, Malerei, Fotografie, Zeichnung, Kunsthandwerk… Samstag von 14.00 bis 18.00 Uhr – Sonntag von 10.00 bis 18.00 Uhr. Freier Eintritt.

