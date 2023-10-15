Marche d’automne rue du Stade Innenheim, 15 octobre 2023, Innenheim.

Innenheim,Bas-Rhin

Sortie pédestre familiale d’environ 12km autour d’Innenheim, organisée par l’Association Sportive et Culturelle du village, accessible à tous..

2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 12:00:00. EUR.

rue du Stade

Innenheim 67880 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Family outing of about 12km around Innenheim, organized by the Sports and Cultural Association of the village, accessible to all.

Excursión familiar de unos 12 km alrededor de Innenheim, organizada por la Asociación Deportiva y Cultural del pueblo, abierta a todos.

Familiärer Wanderausflug von etwa 12 km rund um Innenheim, organisiert vom Sport- und Kulturverein des Dorfes, für alle zugänglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-04 par Office de tourisme d’Obernai