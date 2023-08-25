FESTIVAL « BARAKOZART » rue du Stade et salle des fêtes Saint-Quirin, 25 août 2023, Saint-Quirin.

Saint-Quirin,Moselle

Au programme de cette Barakozart, une ambiance cosy et chaleureuse, des sourires et des bénévoles toujours au top, et des groupes en tous genres pour un beau voyage musical autour du monde !

Deux soirs de concerts :

– jazz à la salle des fêtes le vendredi avec LS Trio (jazz) et Jean-Yves Jung Trio (jazz)

– soirée festive à la Barakozart du stade le samedi avec Emma Demoiselle (chanson française), Sokan Trio (musique africaine), Ziveli Orchestar (musique de Balkans, fanfare tsigane), Thibaut Sibella and the Graveyard Shift (folk), Dudes of Groove Society (new funk, hip hop), Lord Cumbia DJ (tropical bass music) et Light of fire (animations enflammées) Restauration le samedi soir.

Organisé par l’association Parenthèse.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-25 18:30:00 fin : 2023-08-25 23:59:00. EUR.

rue du Stade et salle des fêtes

Saint-Quirin 57560 Moselle Grand Est



This year’s Barakozart will feature a warm, cosy atmosphere, smiles and volunteers who are always on top form, as well as a wide range of bands for a musical voyage around the world!

Two evenings of concerts :

– jazz in the Salle des Fêtes on Friday with LS Trio (jazz) and Jean-Yves Jung Trio (jazz)

– festive evening at the Barakozart du stade on Saturday with Emma Demoiselle (French chanson), Sokan Trio (African music), Ziveli Orchestar (Balkan music, gypsy fanfare), Thibaut Sibella and the Graveyard Shift (folk), Dudes of Groove Society (new funk, hip hop), Lord Cumbia DJ (tropical bass music) and Light of fire (fiery entertainment) Catering on Saturday evening.

Organized by the Parenthèse association.

Este año, Barakozart ofrecerá un ambiente cálido y acogedor, muchas sonrisas, voluntarios siempre al máximo nivel y bandas de todo tipo en un viaje musical alrededor del mundo

Dos noches de conciertos:

– jazz en la sala del pueblo el viernes con LS Trio (jazz) y Jean-Yves Jung Trio (jazz)

– velada festiva en el Barakozart del estadio, el sábado, con Emma Demoiselle (chanson francesa), Sokan Trio (música africana), Ziveli Orchestar (música balcánica, gypsy brass band), Thibaut Sibella and the Graveyard Shift (folk), Dudes of Groove Society (new funk, hip hop), Lord Cumbia DJ (tropical bass music) y Light of fire (animación fogosa). Catering el sábado por la noche.

Organizado por la asociación Parenthèse.

Auf dem Programm dieser Barakozart stehen eine gemütliche und warme Atmosphäre, ein Lächeln und immer topmotivierte Freiwillige sowie Gruppen aller Art für eine schöne musikalische Reise um die Welt!

Zwei Abende mit Konzerten:

– jazz im Festsaal am Freitag mit LS Trio (Jazz) und Jean-Yves Jung Trio (Jazz)

– festabend in der Barakozart des Stadions am Samstag mit Emma Demoiselle (französischer Chanson), Sokan Trio (afrikanische Musik), Ziveli Orchestar (Balkanmusik, Zigeunerkapelle), Thibaut Sibella and the Graveyard Shift (Folk), Dudes of Groove Society (New Funk, Hip Hop), Lord Cumbia DJ (tropische Bassmusik) und Light of fire (feurige Animationen). Restauration am Samstagabend.

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Parenthèse.

