Fête Irlandaise Rue du Sillon Petit-Couronne, 3 février 2024, Petit-Couronne.

Petit-Couronne,Seine-Maritime

Simon McDonnell & Band et Amélie Affagard

Concert – bal

Soirée exceptionnelle pour une St Patrick avant l’heure ! Les Jigs, reels et autres danses irrésistibles irlandaises seront à l’honneur dans un esprit de partage et de convivialité avec le singer song writer Simon McDonnell.

Chanteur et multi-instrumentiste, Simon a sorti deux albums solo sur le label Ride On Music et revisite le répertoire irlandais au sein de nombreuses formations. Pour que le voyage soit parfait, Amélie Affagard, personnalité incontournable de la scène musique du monde, sera votre Maîtresse à danser de la soirée.

Une grande célébration du « vivant » dans tous les sens du terme à l’image de l’Irlande, fraternelle et sauvage. Euphorie garantie !

1ère partie : Concert du Combo jazz du Conservatoire de Petit et Grand-Couronne et de Simon McDonnell – Démonstrations de danses irlandaises

Chant, guitare, flûte : Simon McDonnell / Percussion : Sylvie Naveteur / Violon : Violette Nebl et Julie Aubernon / Flûtes, cornemuses : Marion Eloy / Guitare : Clément bernard / Saxophone : Luc Tupin / Maîtresse à danser : Amélie Affagard

Tout Public dès 6 ans

Durée : 3h.

2024-02-03 20:00:00 fin : 2024-02-03 . .

Rue du Sillon

Petit-Couronne 76650 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Simon McDonnell & Band and Amélie Affagard

Concert – ball

An exceptional evening to celebrate St. Patrick?s Day early! Jigs, reels and other irresistible Irish dances will take center stage, in a spirit of sharing and conviviality, with singer song writer Simon McDonnell.

Singer and multi-instrumentalist, Simon has released two solo albums on the Ride On Music label, and revisits the Irish repertoire in a number of bands. To make the trip perfect, Amélie Affagard, a key figure on the world music scene, will be your dancing mistress for the evening.

A grand celebration of « living » in every sense of the word, in the image of Ireland, fraternal and wild. Euphoria guaranteed!

part 1: Concert by the Combo jazz du Conservatoire de Petit et Grand-Couronne and Simon McDonnell – Irish dance demonstrations

Vocals, guitar, flute: Simon McDonnell / Percussion: Sylvie Naveteur / Fiddle: Violette Nebl and Julie Aubernon / Flutes, bagpipes: Marion Eloy / Guitar: Clément bernard / Saxophone: Luc Tupin / Dance master: Amélie Affagard

For all ages 6 and up

Duration : 3h

Simon McDonnell & Band y Amélie Affagard

Concierto – baile

¡Una velada excepcional para celebrar por adelantado el día de San Patricio! Jigs, reels y otros irresistibles bailes irlandeses ocuparán un lugar de honor en un espíritu de convivencia y compartir con el cantante y compositor Simon McDonnell.

Cantante y multiinstrumentista, Simon ha publicado dos álbumes en solitario en el sello Ride On Music y revisita el repertorio irlandés formando parte de varias bandas. Amélie Affagard, figura clave de la escena musical mundial, será su maestra de baile durante la velada, para que el viaje sea perfecto.

Una gran fiesta del « vivir » en todos los sentidos, a imagen de Irlanda, fraternal y salvaje. ¡Euforia garantizada!

parte 1: Concierto del combo de jazz del Conservatoire de Petit et Grand-Couronne y Simon McDonnell – Demostraciones de danza irlandesa

Canto, guitarra, flauta: Simon McDonnell / Percusión: Sylvie Naveteur / Violín: Violette Nebl y Julie Aubernon / Flautas, gaitas: Marion Eloy / Guitarra: Clément bernard / Saxofón: Luc Tupin / Profesora de baile: Amélie Affagard

Para todas las edades a partir de 6 años

Duración: 3 horas

Simon McDonnell & Band und Amélie Affagard

Konzert – Ball

Ein außergewöhnlicher Abend für einen vorzeitigen St. Patrick’s Day! Jigs, Reels und andere unwiderstehliche irische Tänze werden in einem Geist des Teilens und der Geselligkeit mit dem Singer-Songwriter Simon McDonnell geehrt.

Der Sänger und Multi-Instrumentalist Simon hat zwei Soloalben auf dem Label Ride On Music veröffentlicht und interpretiert das irische Repertoire in zahlreichen Formationen neu. Um die Reise perfekt zu machen, wird Amélie Affagard, eine unumgängliche Persönlichkeit der Weltmusikszene, Ihre Tanzmeisterin des Abends sein.

Eine große Feier des « Lebendigen » in allen Bedeutungen des Wortes, ganz nach dem Vorbild Irlands, das brüderlich und wild ist. Euphorie garantiert!

1. Teil: Konzert der Jazz-Combo des Konservatoriums von Petit und Grand-Couronne und von Simon McDonnell – Vorführungen irischer Tänze

Gesang, Gitarre, Flöte: Simon McDonnell / Schlagzeug: Sylvie Naveteur / Violine: Violette Nebl und Julie Aubernon / Flöten, Dudelsack: Marion Eloy / Gitarre: Clément bernard / Saxophon: Luc Tupin / Tanzmeisterin : Amelie Affagard

Alle Zuschauer ab 6 Jahren

Dauer: 3 Stunden

Mise à jour le 2023-09-06 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche