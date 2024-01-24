Tout Couleur Rue du Sillon Petit-Couronne, 24 janvier 2024, Petit-Couronne.

Petit-Couronne,Seine-Maritime

Troupe de l’Escouade

Théâtre

Sur une petite île de l’océan Pacifique : Tout Couleur, une conteuse, Mamie Kalifa, perd sa voix, et donc, la faculté de raconter des histoires !

La petite île désespère, les enfants ne jouent plus, la vie est comme suspendue…

Sans histoires, pas d’imagination. Sans imagination, pas de rêves. Sans rêves, pas de jeu.

Sans jeu, pas de vie ? Plus d’envie, plus de poésie.

Louna et un collectif de jouets se mobilisent en quête d’une solution. Ils organisent une expédition. Au cours de leurs pérégrinations, ils vont traverser le Gouffre de la solitude, croiser sur leur chemin, le Soukounian-la bête à 9 têtes, les décervoleurs, parlementer avec la Morse à Palabre et affronter le Maître de la nuit, autant d’entités plus étonnantes les unes que les autres.

Texte, mise en scène et scénographie : Emmanuel Billy / Regard extérieur : Christine Leroy / Créations de masques et marionnettes : Emmanuel Billy et Léonore Billy / Interprètes : Emmanuel Billy, Léonore Billy, Bryan Chivot et Aurélia Legrand

Jeune public dès 8 ans

Durée : 55 mn

CREDIT PHOTO : Serge Périchon.

Rue du Sillon

Petit-Couronne 76650 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Escouade troop

Theater

On a small island in the Pacific Ocean, a storyteller named Mamie Kalifa loses her voice – and therefore her ability to tell stories!

The little island is in despair, the children no longer play, life seems suspended?

Without stories, there’s no imagination. No imagination, no dreams. Without dreams, no play.

Without play, no life? No desire, no poetry.

Louna and a collective of toys mobilize in search of a solution. They organize an expedition. In the course of their wanderings, they cross the Abyss of Loneliness, encounter the Soukounian-the 9-headed beast, the decervoleurs, parley with the Morse à Palabre and confront the Master of the Night, each more astonishing than the last.

Text, direction and scenography: Emmanuel Billy / Outside view: Christine Leroy / Mask and puppet creations: Emmanuel Billy and Léonore Billy: Emmanuel Billy and Léonore Billy / Performers: Emmanuel Billy, Léonore Billy, Bryan Chivot and Aurélia Legrand

Young audience from 8 years

Running time: 55 min

PHOTO CREDIT: Serge Périchon

Tropa Escouade

Teatro

En una pequeña isla del Océano Pacífico, una cuentacuentos llamada Mamie Kalifa pierde su voz y, con ella, su capacidad para contar historias

La pequeña isla está desesperada, los niños han dejado de jugar, la vida parece haberse paralizado..

Sin cuentos, no hay imaginación. Sin imaginación, no hay sueños. Sin sueños, no hay juego.

Sin juego, no hay vida Sin deseo, no hay poesía.

Louna y un grupo de juguetes se proponen encontrar una solución. Organizan una expedición. En su periplo, atraviesan el Abismo de la Soledad, se encuentran con el Soukounian -la bestia de 9 cabezas- y los decervoleurs, parlamentan con la Morsa del Palaver y se enfrentan al Amo de la Noche, cada uno más asombroso que el anterior.

Texto, dirección y escenografía: Emmanuel Billy / Vista exterior: Christine Leroy / Máscaras y marionetas creadas por Emmanuel Billy y Léonore Billy: Emmanuel Billy y Léonore Billy / Intérpretes: Emmanuel Billy, Léonore Billy, Bryan Chivot y Aurélia Legrand

Público infantil a partir de 8 años

Duración: 55 minutos

CRÉDITO FOTOGRÁFICO: Serge Périchon

Squad-Truppe

Theater

Auf einer kleinen Insel im Pazifischen Ozean: Die Märchenerzählerin Oma Kalifa verliert ihre Stimme und damit auch die Fähigkeit, Geschichten zu erzählen

Die kleine Insel ist verzweifelt, die Kinder spielen nicht mehr, das Leben ist wie ausgesetzt

Ohne Geschichten gibt es keine Fantasie. Ohne Fantasie keine Träume. Ohne Träume kein Spiel.

Ohne Spiel kein Leben? Keine Lust, keine Poesie.

Louna und ein Spielzeugkollektiv machen sich auf die Suche nach einer Lösung. Sie organisieren eine Expedition. Auf ihrer Reise durchqueren sie die Schlucht der Einsamkeit, treffen auf den Soukounian, die neunköpfige Bestie, die Dekuvrierer, verhandeln mit dem Palaver-Walross und stellen sich dem Meister der Nacht – allesamt erstaunliche Wesen.

Text, Regie und Bühnenbild: Emmanuel Billy / Blick von außen: Christine Leroy / Masken- und Puppenkreationen: Emmanuel Billy und Léonore Billy / Darsteller: Emmanuel Billy, Léonore Billy, Bryan Chivot und Aurélia Legrand

Junges Publikum ab 8 Jahren

Dauer: 55 Min

FOTOKREDIT: Serge Périchon

