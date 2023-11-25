Village de Noël rue du Rhin Gerstheim, 25 novembre 2023, Gerstheim.

Gerstheim,Bas-Rhin

Marché de Noël avec plus de trente exposants, animations, balade contée, crèche, illuminations, ambiance musicale, gourmandises,….

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . EUR.

rue du Rhin

Gerstheim 67150 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Christmas market with more than thirty exhibitors, animations, storytelling, crib, illuminations, musical atmosphere, delicacies,…

Mercado de Navidad con más de treinta expositores, animaciones, cuentacuentos, belén, iluminaciones, ambiente musical, delicias,…

Weihnachtsmarkt mit mehr als dreißig Ausstellern, Animationen, Märchenwanderung, Krippe, Beleuchtung, musikalische Stimmung, Leckereien,…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par Office de tourisme du grand Ried