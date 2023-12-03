CONCERT – C’EST BIENTÔT NOËL Rue du Ramstein Baerenthal, 3 décembre 2023, Baerenthal.

Venez nombreux pour passer un après-midi convivial et récréatif avec la chorale l’Air de Rien pour préparer Noël. Au programme, mélodies, divertissements et créations en tous genre, petits mets sucrés et vin chaud, sapin de Noël décoré par vos soins, et pour l’émerveillement de tous, le Père Noël viendra vous honorer de sa présence et à 17h00 concert de Noël de la chorale.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-03 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

Rue du Ramstein Salle Ramstein-plage

Baerenthal 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Come one, come all to spend a convivial afternoon with the l’Air de Rien choir in preparation for Christmas. On the program: melodies, entertainment and creations of all kinds, sweet treats and mulled wine, a Christmas tree decorated by yourselves, and to everyone’s amazement, Santa Claus will come to honor you with his presence, and at 5:00 p.m. the choir will give a Christmas concert.

Vengan todos a pasar una tarde agradable y divertida con el coro l’Air de Rien para preparar la Navidad. En el programa: melodías, animaciones y creaciones de todo tipo, dulces y vino caliente, un árbol de Navidad decorado por vosotros mismos y, para sorpresa de todos, Papá Noel vendrá a honraros con su presencia y a las 17:00 el coro ofrecerá un concierto de Navidad.

Kommen Sie zahlreich, um einen geselligen und erholsamen Nachmittag mit dem Chor l’Air de Rien zu verbringen und sich auf Weihnachten vorzubereiten. Auf dem Programm stehen Melodien, Unterhaltung und Kreationen aller Art, kleine süße Köstlichkeiten und Glühwein, ein von Ihnen geschmückter Weihnachtsbaum, und zur Verwunderung aller wird der Weihnachtsmann Sie mit seiner Anwesenheit beehren. Um 17.00 Uhr findet ein Weihnachtskonzert des Chors statt.

