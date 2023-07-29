Comice agricole Rue du Pont Barbazan Larche, 29 juillet 2023, Larche.

Larche,Corrèze

Comice Agricole à Larche. A partir de 7h00.

Animations toute la journée : exposition de matériels agricole, concours de bovins, repas champêtre à 12h30, artisanat d’art ….

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 17:00:00. .

Rue du Pont Barbazan

Larche 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Comice Agricole in Larche. From 7:00 am.

Activities all day: farm equipment show, cattle competition, country-style meal at 12:30, arts and crafts…

Exposición agrícola en Larche. Comienzo a las 7.00 h.

Actividades durante todo el día: exposición de material agrícola, concurso de ganado, comida campestre a las 12h30, artesanía, etc.

Comice Agricole in Larche. Ab 7.00 Uhr morgens.

Animationen den ganzen Tag über: Ausstellung von landwirtschaftlichen Geräten, Rinderwettbewerb, ländliches Essen um 12:30 Uhr, Kunsthandwerk …

