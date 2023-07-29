Comice agricole Rue du Pont Barbazan Larche
Comice agricole Rue du Pont Barbazan Larche, 29 juillet 2023, Larche.
Larche,Corrèze
Comice Agricole à Larche. A partir de 7h00.
Animations toute la journée : exposition de matériels agricole, concours de bovins, repas champêtre à 12h30, artisanat d’art ….
2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 17:00:00. .
Rue du Pont Barbazan
Larche 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Comice Agricole in Larche. From 7:00 am.
Activities all day: farm equipment show, cattle competition, country-style meal at 12:30, arts and crafts…
Exposición agrícola en Larche. Comienzo a las 7.00 h.
Actividades durante todo el día: exposición de material agrícola, concurso de ganado, comida campestre a las 12h30, artesanía, etc.
Comice Agricole in Larche. Ab 7.00 Uhr morgens.
Animationen den ganzen Tag über: Ausstellung von landwirtschaftlichen Geräten, Rinderwettbewerb, ländliches Essen um 12:30 Uhr, Kunsthandwerk …
Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par Brive Tourisme