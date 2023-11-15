CROSS INTERNATIONAL LE MAINE LIBRE ALLONNES SARTHE Rue du Moulin de Chaoué Allonnes, 15 novembre 2023, Allonnes.

Allonnes,Sarthe

Le Cross international Le Maine libre Allonnes Sarthe réunit scolaires, amateurs de course et professionnels..

2023-11-15 fin : 2023-11-19 15:30:00. .

Rue du Moulin de Chaoué

Allonnes 72700 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



The Le Maine Libre Allonnes Sarthe international cross brings together schoolchildren, running enthusiasts and professionals.

El cross internacional Le Maine Libre Allonnes Sarthe reúne a escolares, aficionados al running y profesionales.

Beim internationalen Crosslauf Le Maine libre Allonnes Sarthe kommen Schüler, Laufbegeisterte und Profis zusammen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire