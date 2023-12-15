GROIN, LE BANQUET EN SORTIE DE RÉSIDENCE THÉÂTRE COMPAGNIE LAMPE TEMPÊTE Rue du Matet Martres-Tolosane
GROIN, LE BANQUET EN SORTIE DE RÉSIDENCE THÉÂTRE COMPAGNIE LAMPE TEMPÊTE Rue du Matet Martres-Tolosane, 15 décembre 2023, Martres-Tolosane.
Martres-Tolosane,Haute-Garonne
Groin, le banquet en Sortie de Résidence
Théâtre
Compagnie Lampe Tempête
Banquet participatif, variations à partir du groin, Célébration, hasard, animalité, désir, rillettes..
Rue du Matet SALLE DU MATET
Martres-Tolosane 31220 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Groin, the banquet at the end of the residency
Theater
Lampe Tempête Company
Participatory banquet, variations on the groin, celebration, chance, animality, desire, rillettes.
Groin, el banquete al final de la residencia
Teatro
Compañía Lampe Tempête
Banquete participativo, variaciones sobre la ingle, fiesta, azar, animalidad, deseo, rillettes.
Groin, das Bankett in Residence Output
Theater
Compagnie Lampe Tempête
Partizipatives Bankett, Variationen ausgehend vom Groin, Feier, Zufall, Animalität, Verlangen, Rillettes.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE