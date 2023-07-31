Normandie Horse Show 2023 Rue du Maréchal Juin Saint-Lô, 31 juillet 2023, Saint-Lô.

Rendez-vous au Pôle Hippique de Saint-Lô du 31 juillet au 06 août 2023 pour la 35e édition du Normandie Horse Show !

Le grand rendez-vous équestre de l’année ! Sept jours d’événement avec au programme : des compétitions de saut d’obstacles, des concours d’élevage, un village exposant, des animations et du spectacle ! Le Normandie Horse Show concentre le meilleur de l’élevage normand avec des concours de races Selle Français, Cob Normand et poneys… Côté sport, le saut d’obstacles sera à l’honneur avec un concours international 3* . Animations et soirée spectacle permettront aux plus néophytes de passer un agréable moment en famille.

Temps forts :

• 5 août : Soirée spectacle & puissance.

• 6 août : Grand Prix du CSI3.

– Entrée libre sauf 5 & 6/08..

Rue du Maréchal Juin

Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie



Join us at the Pôle Hippique de Saint-Lô from July 31 to August 06, 2023 for the 35th Normandie Horse Show!

The major equestrian event of the year! A seven-day event featuring show jumping, breeding competitions, an exhibition village, entertainment and live shows! The Normandie Horse Show brings together the best of Norman breeding, with competitions for Selle Français, Cob Normand and ponies… On the sporting side, show jumping takes center stage with an international 3* competition. Entertainment and an evening show will ensure that even the most inexperienced riders will have a great time with their families.

Highlights :

? August 5: Show & Power Evening.

? August 6: CSI3 Grand Prix.

– Free admission except 5 & 6/08.

Acuda al Pôle Hippique de Saint-Lô del 31 de julio al 6 de agosto de 2023 para asistir al 35º Salón del Caballo de Normandía

El acontecimiento ecuestre más importante del año Un evento de siete días que incluye concursos de salto de obstáculos, concursos de cría, un pueblo de exhibición, entretenimiento y espectáculos en directo El Salón del Caballo de Normandía reúne lo mejor de la cría normanda, con concursos de Selle Français, Cob Normand, ponis… En el plano deportivo, el salto de obstáculos será el centro de atención con un concurso internacional de 3*. La animación y el espectáculo nocturno permitirán a los jinetes más inexpertos pasar un buen rato en familia.

Lo más destacado :

? 5 de agosto: Show & Power Evening.

? 6 de agosto: Gran Premio CSI3.

– Entrada gratuita excepto 5 y 6/08.

Wir treffen uns im Pôle Hippique in Saint-Lô vom 31. Juli bis zum 06. August 2023 zur 35. Ausgabe der Normandie Horse Show!

Das große Reitsport-Ereignis des Jahres! Sieben Tage lang stehen auf dem Programm: Springturniere, Zuchtwettbewerbe, ein Ausstellerdorf, Unterhaltung und Show! Die Normandie Horse Show konzentriert das Beste der normannischen Pferdezucht mit Wettbewerben für die Rassen Selle Français, Cob Normand und Ponys… Im Sport wird das Springreiten mit einem internationalen 3*-Turnier im Mittelpunkt stehen. Für die Neulinge unter den Pferden gibt es ein Unterhaltungsprogramm und eine Abendshow, so dass die ganze Familie einen angenehmen Aufenthalt verbringen kann.

Höhepunkte :

? 5. August: Show- und Power-Abend.

? 6. August: Großer Preis des CSI3.

– Freier Eintritt außer 5 & 6/08.

