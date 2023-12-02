Le Château du Père Noël Rue du Général Leclerc La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, 2 décembre 2023, La Ferté-Saint-Aubin.

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin,Loiret

Venez fêter Noël au château ! Le château de la Ferté St Aubin redevient, le temps du mois de décembre, le Château du Père Noël.

De la cave au grenier, vous plongerez dans une aventure familiale unique et théâtralisée.. Familles

Dimanche 2023-12-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 18:00:00. 15 EUR.

Rue du Général Leclerc

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



Come and celebrate Christmas at the château! For the month of December, the Château de la Ferté St Aubin becomes Santa’s Château once again.

From the cellar to the attic, you’ll plunge into a unique, theatrical family adventure.

Ven a celebrar la Navidad en el castillo Durante el mes de diciembre, el Château de la Ferté St Aubin vuelve a ser el Castillo de Papá Noel.

Del sótano al desván, se sumergirá en una aventura familiar única y teatral.

Feiern Sie Weihnachten im Schloss! Das Schloss von La Ferté St Aubin wird für die Dauer des Monats Dezember wieder zum Schloss des Weihnachtsmannes.

Vom Keller bis zum Dachboden tauchen Sie in ein einzigartiges, theatralisches Familienabenteuer ein.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par ADRT45