Route des orgues : Concert Rue du Général Foy Orthez, 16 août 2023, Orthez.

Orthez,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Organisé par l’association Orgues d’Orthez.

Concert par Matthieu Boutineau, organiste co-titulaire de l’orgue de Saint-Savin (65), 1er prix du concours d’Orgue de Bellelay (Suisse).

Programme : « Partitas ou Variations » avec des œuvres de J-S Bach, J-P. Sweenlinck, D. Buxtehude et G. Böhm..

2023-08-16 fin : 2023-08-16 . EUR.

Rue du Général Foy Temple

Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Organized by the Orgues d’Orthez association.

Concert by Matthieu Boutineau, co-titular organist at Saint-Savin (65), 1st prize at the Bellelay organ competition (Switzerland).

Program: « Partitas ou Variations » with works by J-S Bach, J-P. Sweenlinck, D. Buxtehude and G. Böhm.

Organizado por la asociación Orgues d’Orthez.

Concierto de Matthieu Boutineau, organista co-titular de Saint-Savin (65), 1er premio del concurso de órgano de Bellelay (Suiza).

Programa: « Partitas o Variaciones » con obras de J-S Bach, J-P. Sweenlinck, D. Buxtehude y G. Böhm.

Organisiert von der Association Orgues d’Orthez.

Konzert von Matthieu Boutineau, Organist und Co-Titular der Orgel von Saint-Savin (65), 1. Preis beim Orgelwettbewerb von Bellelay (Schweiz).

Programm: « Partitas ou Variations » mit Werken von J-S Bach, J-P. Sweenlinck, D. Buxtehude und G. Buxtehude. Böhm.

