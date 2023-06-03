Marché artisanal nocturne à Manéglise Rue du Général de Gaulle, 3 juin 2023, Manéglise.

Manéglise,Seine-Maritime

La commune de Manéglise organise son marché artisanal nocturne, le samedi 3 juin, de 17h à 23h, sur le parking du gymnase municipal de Manéglise.

Restauration sur place, via food-truck, brasseur et caviste..

2023-06-03 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 23:00:00. .

Rue du Général de Gaulle

Manéglise 76133 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The commune of Manéglise organizes its night market, on Saturday, June 3rd, from 5pm to 11pm, on the parking lot of the municipal gymnasium of Manéglise.

Catering on the spot, via food-truck, brewer and wine merchant.

El municipio de Manéglise organiza su mercado nocturno de artesanía el sábado 3 de junio, de 17.00 a 23.00 horas, en el aparcamiento del gimnasio municipal de Manéglise.

Restauración in situ, a través de food-truck, cervecería y vinoteca.

Die Gemeinde Manéglise organisiert ihren nächtlichen Kunsthandwerksmarkt am Samstag, den 3. Juni, von 17.00 bis 23.00 Uhr auf dem Parkplatz der städtischen Sporthalle von Manéglise.

Verpflegung vor Ort, über Foodtruck, Brauerei und Weinhandlung.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité