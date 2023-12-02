Marché de Noël à Blaye Rue du Couvent des Minimes Blaye, 2 décembre 2023, Blaye.

Blaye,Gironde

Les acteurs de la citadelle et l’association des commerçants organisent un marché de Noël à Blaye.

Le traditionnel marché de Noël revient à Blaye cette année!

Au programme:

SAMEDI 2 DECEMBRE 2023 :

11h Ouverture du Marché de Noël au Couvent des Minimes, en présence du Père Noël et du Prince d’Hélianthis

11h30 Le Marché du Père Noël : tour de marché accompagné du Prince d’Hélianthis

11h/18h : Structure gonflable

18h30 Acousteel Gang (Steelband déambulatoire Bordelais) – Place de la Citadelle

19h00 L’apéro de Noël au son d’Accousteel Gang (buvette / tapas)

DIMANCHE 3 DECEMBRE 2023

11h Ouverture du Marché de Noël au Couvent des Minimes

11h/18h : Structure gonflable

15h Chorale

16h00 Spectacle de Marionnettes « Sapino, le petit sapin » au Couvent des Minimes

17h Clôture du Marché de Noël

Présence du Père Noël et son photographe tout le week-end !.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-03 17:00:00. .

Rue du Couvent des Minimes

Blaye 33390 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The actors of the citadel and the shopkeepers’ association organize a Christmas market in Blaye.

The traditional Christmas market returns to Blaye this year!

On the program:

SATURDAY DECEMBER 2, 2023 :

11am Opening of the Christmas Market at the Couvent des Minimes, in the presence of Santa Claus and the Prince of Helianthus

11:30am Santa’s Market: market tour accompanied by the Prince of Helianthus

11am/6pm: Inflatable structure

6:30pm Acousteel Gang (Bordeaux steelband) – Place de la Citadelle

7:00 pm Christmas aperitif with Acousteel Gang (refreshments/tapas)

SUNDAY DECEMBER 3, 2023

11am Opening of the Christmas Market at the Couvent des Minimes

11h/18h : Inflatable structure

15h Choir

4pm Puppet show « Sapino, le petit sapin » at the Couvent des Minimes

5pm Closing of the Christmas Market

Santa Claus and his photographer on hand all weekend!

Los actores de la ciudadela y la asociación de comerciantes organizan un mercado navideño en Blaye.

El tradicional mercado de Navidad vuelve este año a Blaye

En el programa:

SÁBADO 2 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2023 :

11.00 h Inauguración del Mercado de Navidad en el Convento de los Mínimos, en presencia de Papá Noel y del Príncipe de Heliantemo

11.30 h Mercado de Papá Noel: recorrido por el mercado acompañado por el Príncipe de Helianthus

11.00 h 18.00 h: estructura hinchable

18.30 h Acousteel Gang (banda de acero de Burdeos) – Plaza de la Ciudadela

19.00 h Aperitivo navideño con Acousteel Gang (refrescos/tapas)

DOMINGO 3 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2023

11.00 h Apertura del Mercado de Navidad en el Couvent des Minimes

11.00-18.00: Estructura hinchable

15.00 h Coro

16.00 h Espectáculo de marionetas « Sapino, le petit sapin » en el Convento de los Mínimos

17.00 h Cierre del mercado de Navidad

Papá Noel y su fotógrafo estarán presentes todo el fin de semana

Die Akteure der Zitadelle und die Vereinigung der Händler organisieren einen Weihnachtsmarkt in Blaye.

Der traditionelle Weihnachtsmarkt findet dieses Jahr wieder in Blaye statt!

Das Programm:

SAMSTAG, 2. DEZEMBER 2023 :

11.00 Uhr Eröffnung des Weihnachtsmarkts im Couvent des Minimes, in Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und des Prinzen von Helianthus

11.30 Uhr Der Markt des Weihnachtsmannes: Rundgang durch den Markt in Begleitung des Prinzen von Helianthus

11h/18h: Hüpfburg

18.30 Uhr Acousteel Gang (Steelband aus Bordeaux) – Place de la Citadelle

19.00 Uhr Der Weihnachtsaperitif zu den Klängen der Accousteel Gang (Imbiss / Tapas)

SONNTAG, 3. DEZEMBER 2023

11.00 Uhr Eröffnung des Weihnachtsmarkts im Couvent des Minimes (Kloster der Minimes)

11h/18h: Hüpfburg

15.00 Uhr Chor

16.00 Uhr Puppentheateraufführung « Sapino, le petit sapin » im Couvent des Minimes

17 Uhr Abschluss des Weihnachtsmarkts

Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und seines Fotografen das ganze Wochenende über!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT Blaye