Blaye,Gironde
Les acteurs de la citadelle et l’association des commerçants organisent un marché de Noël à Blaye.
Le traditionnel marché de Noël revient à Blaye cette année!
Au programme:
SAMEDI 2 DECEMBRE 2023 :
11h Ouverture du Marché de Noël au Couvent des Minimes, en présence du Père Noël et du Prince d’Hélianthis
11h30 Le Marché du Père Noël : tour de marché accompagné du Prince d’Hélianthis
11h/18h : Structure gonflable
18h30 Acousteel Gang (Steelband déambulatoire Bordelais) – Place de la Citadelle
19h00 L’apéro de Noël au son d’Accousteel Gang (buvette / tapas)
DIMANCHE 3 DECEMBRE 2023
11h Ouverture du Marché de Noël au Couvent des Minimes
11h/18h : Structure gonflable
15h Chorale
16h00 Spectacle de Marionnettes « Sapino, le petit sapin » au Couvent des Minimes
17h Clôture du Marché de Noël
Présence du Père Noël et son photographe tout le week-end !.
Rue du Couvent des Minimes
Blaye 33390 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The actors of the citadel and the shopkeepers’ association organize a Christmas market in Blaye.
The traditional Christmas market returns to Blaye this year!
On the program:
SATURDAY DECEMBER 2, 2023 :
11am Opening of the Christmas Market at the Couvent des Minimes, in the presence of Santa Claus and the Prince of Helianthus
11:30am Santa’s Market: market tour accompanied by the Prince of Helianthus
11am/6pm: Inflatable structure
6:30pm Acousteel Gang (Bordeaux steelband) – Place de la Citadelle
7:00 pm Christmas aperitif with Acousteel Gang (refreshments/tapas)
SUNDAY DECEMBER 3, 2023
11am Opening of the Christmas Market at the Couvent des Minimes
11h/18h : Inflatable structure
15h Choir
4pm Puppet show « Sapino, le petit sapin » at the Couvent des Minimes
5pm Closing of the Christmas Market
Santa Claus and his photographer on hand all weekend!
Los actores de la ciudadela y la asociación de comerciantes organizan un mercado navideño en Blaye.
El tradicional mercado de Navidad vuelve este año a Blaye
En el programa:
SÁBADO 2 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2023 :
11.00 h Inauguración del Mercado de Navidad en el Convento de los Mínimos, en presencia de Papá Noel y del Príncipe de Heliantemo
11.30 h Mercado de Papá Noel: recorrido por el mercado acompañado por el Príncipe de Helianthus
11.00 h 18.00 h: estructura hinchable
18.30 h Acousteel Gang (banda de acero de Burdeos) – Plaza de la Ciudadela
19.00 h Aperitivo navideño con Acousteel Gang (refrescos/tapas)
DOMINGO 3 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2023
11.00 h Apertura del Mercado de Navidad en el Couvent des Minimes
11.00-18.00: Estructura hinchable
15.00 h Coro
16.00 h Espectáculo de marionetas « Sapino, le petit sapin » en el Convento de los Mínimos
17.00 h Cierre del mercado de Navidad
Papá Noel y su fotógrafo estarán presentes todo el fin de semana
Die Akteure der Zitadelle und die Vereinigung der Händler organisieren einen Weihnachtsmarkt in Blaye.
Der traditionelle Weihnachtsmarkt findet dieses Jahr wieder in Blaye statt!
Das Programm:
SAMSTAG, 2. DEZEMBER 2023 :
11.00 Uhr Eröffnung des Weihnachtsmarkts im Couvent des Minimes, in Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und des Prinzen von Helianthus
11.30 Uhr Der Markt des Weihnachtsmannes: Rundgang durch den Markt in Begleitung des Prinzen von Helianthus
11h/18h: Hüpfburg
18.30 Uhr Acousteel Gang (Steelband aus Bordeaux) – Place de la Citadelle
19.00 Uhr Der Weihnachtsaperitif zu den Klängen der Accousteel Gang (Imbiss / Tapas)
SONNTAG, 3. DEZEMBER 2023
11.00 Uhr Eröffnung des Weihnachtsmarkts im Couvent des Minimes (Kloster der Minimes)
11h/18h: Hüpfburg
15.00 Uhr Chor
16.00 Uhr Puppentheateraufführung « Sapino, le petit sapin » im Couvent des Minimes
17 Uhr Abschluss des Weihnachtsmarkts
Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und seines Fotografen das ganze Wochenende über!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT Blaye