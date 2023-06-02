FESTIVAL PERSPECTIVE – TCHAÏKA rue du Colonel Cazal, 2 juin 2023, Sarreguemines.

Sarreguemines,Moselle

En français surtitré en allemand.

Une vieille dame du nom de Tchaïka fait ses adieux à la scène. Ce soir, on donne « La Mouette » d’Anton Tchekhov. Ce sera son dernier rôle. Mais sa mémoire lui joue des tours. Dans la confusion, elle mêle la fiction de l’oeuvre de Tchekhov à sa propre réalité. Dans une performance prodigieuse, une actrice-marionnettiste donne corps et voix à une marionnette à taille humaine. Ce solo poignant est un hommage vibrant au théâtre. Un spectacle brillant multiprimé à l’international qui recèle des trésors d’émotions.

Attention, pépite !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-02 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 19:00:00. 20 EUR.

rue du Colonel Cazal

Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est



In French with German surtitles.

An old lady named Tchaïka bids farewell to the stage. Tonight is Anton Chekhov’s « The Seagull ». It will be her last role. But her memory is playing tricks on her. In her confusion, she mixes the fiction of Chekhov’s work with her own reality. In a prodigious performance, an actress-puppeteer gives body and voice to a human-sized puppet. This poignant solo is a vibrant tribute to theater. This brilliant, multi-award-winning show is a treasure trove of emotions.

Watch out, nugget!

En francés con sobretítulos en alemán.

Una anciana llamada Tchaïka se despide del escenario. Esta noche se representa « La gaviota » de Antón Chéjov. Será su último papel. Pero su memoria le juega una mala pasada. En su confusión, mezcla la ficción de la obra de Chéjov con su propia realidad. En una interpretación prodigiosa, una actriz-titiritera da cuerpo y voz a una marioneta de tamaño humano. Este conmovedor solo es un vibrante homenaje al teatro. Un espectáculo brillante, multipremiado y cargado de emoción.

¡Cuidado, pepita!

In Französisch mit deutschen Übertiteln.

Eine alte Dame namens Tschaika verabschiedet sich von der Bühne. Heute Abend wird « Die Möwe » von Anton Tschechow aufgeführt. Es wird ihre letzte Rolle sein. Doch ihr Gedächtnis spielt ihr Streiche. In der Verwirrung vermischt sie die Fiktion von Tschechows Werk mit ihrer eigenen Realität. In einer außergewöhnlichen Performance verleiht eine Schauspielerin und Puppenspielerin einer menschengroßen Marionette Körper und Stimme. Dieses ergreifende Solo ist eine vibrierende Hommage an das Theater. Eine brillante, international mehrfach preisgekrönte Aufführung, die Schätze an Emotionen birgt.

Achtung, Nugget!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES