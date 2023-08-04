BALADES DE SAINT HILAIRE SOIRÉE Rue du Cimetière Saint-Hilaire, 4 août 2023, Saint-Hilaire.

Saint-Hilaire,Aude

Découvrez Saint Hilaire, son patrimoine entre garrigue, vignes et oliviers, dans une promenade commentée.

17h15 – Accueil et dégustation de vins locaux devant la cave coopérative

18h15 – Départ. Promenade semi ombragée vers l’oratoire (environ 3km aller et retour)

Visite de l’abbaye où 1000 ans d’histoire vous seront contés.

20h30 environ – repas en plein air et initiation au Carnaval pour clôturer la soirée.

Prévoir des chaussures adaptées à la randonnée, une bouteille et un chapeau. Parking et accueil à l’entrée du village..

2023-08-04 17:15:00 fin : 2023-08-04 22:00:00. EUR.

Rue du Cimetière

Saint-Hilaire 11250 Aude Occitanie



Discover Saint Hilaire and its heritage between garrigue, vineyards and olive groves on a guided walk.

5:15pm – Welcome and local wine tasting in front of the Cave Coopérative

6:15pm – Departure. Semi-shaded walk to the oratory (approx. 3km round trip)

Visit the abbey, where 1000 years of history will be recounted.

approx. 8.30pm – Open-air meal and introduction to Carnival to round off the evening.

Bring hiking shoes, a bottle of wine and a hat. Parking and reception at the village entrance.

Descubra Saint Hilaire y su patrimonio de garrigas, viñedos y olivares en un paseo guiado.

17:15 – Bienvenida y degustación de vinos locales frente a la bodega cooperativa

18h15 – Salida. Paseo semi-sombreado hasta el oratorio (aprox. 3 km ida y vuelta)

Visita de la abadía donde le contarán 1000 años de historia.

hacia las 20.30 h – Una comida al aire libre y una introducción al Carnaval para completar la velada.

Traiga botas de montaña, una botella de vino y un sombrero. Aparcamiento y recepción a la entrada del pueblo.

Entdecken Sie Saint Hilaire und sein Kulturerbe zwischen Garrigue, Weinbergen und Olivenbäumen auf einem kommentierten Spaziergang.

17:15 Uhr – Empfang und Verkostung lokaler Weine vor der Genossenschaftskellerei

18.15 Uhr – Abfahrt. Halbschattiger Spaziergang zum Oratorium (ca. 3 km hin und zurück)

Besuch der Abtei, in der Ihnen 1000 Jahre Geschichte erzählt werden.

ca. 20:30 Uhr – Essen im Freien und Einführung in den Karneval, um den Abend abzuschließen.

Bringen Sie für die Wanderung geeignete Schuhe, eine Flasche und einen Hut mit. Parkplatz und Empfang am Dorfeingang.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / ADT 11