FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE : OKTOBERFEST rue du chemin noir – Complexe de salles Niderviller, 29 septembre 2023, Niderviller.

Niderviller,Moselle

Le Diouk’s Band vous donne rendez-vous pour la fête de la bière au complexe de salles ! Une entrée, deux salles, deux ambiances avec les orchestre Déclic et Frantz Peter. Deux formules : sans repas (payant, sans réservation) et avec repas choucroute royale (payant, avec réservation par téléphone avant le 17/09). Renseigenemnts par téléphone. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-29 19:00:00 fin : 2023-09-29 23:59:00. .

rue du chemin noir – Complexe de salles

Niderviller 57565 Moselle Grand Est



The Diouk’s Band invites you to the beer festival at the hall complex! One entrance, two rooms, two atmospheres with the Déclic and Frantz Peter bands. Two formulas: without meal (paying, without reservation) and with royal sauerkraut meal (paying, with reservation by phone before 09/17). Information by phone

Diouk’s Band te invita a la fiesta de la cerveza en el complejo de salas Una entrada, dos salas, dos ambientes con las bandas Déclic y Frantz Peter. Dos fórmulas: sin comida (de pago, sin reserva) y con comida real de chucrut (de pago, reserva por teléfono antes del 17/09). Información por teléfono

Die Diouk’s Band lädt Sie zum Bierfest im Saalkomplex ein! Ein Eingang, zwei Säle, zwei Stimmungen mit den Orchestern Déclic und Frantz Peter. Zwei Formeln: ohne Essen (kostenpflichtig, ohne Reservierung) und mit Essen mit Sauerkraut (kostenpflichtig, mit telefonischer Reservierung vor dem 17/09). Telefonische Anfragen

