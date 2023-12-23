Féérie de Noël – Spectacle et bal Rue du Château Yvetot, 1 décembre 2023, Yvetot.

Yvetot,Seine-Maritime

Les commerçants de la rue du Château, à Yvetot, vous ont concocté une matinée féérique pour vous mettre dans l’ambiance de Noël. L’école de cirque de Yerville vous présentera son spectacle de Noël à 10h30. Puis Samuel et Johanna feront danser petits et grands à 11h15. Vin chaud, chocolat chaud, crêpes, bar à bonbons rempliront également vos estomacs !.

2023-12-23 10:30:00 fin : 2023-12-23 12:00:00. .

Rue du Château

Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Shopkeepers on Rue du Château in Yvetot have put together a magical morning to get you in the Christmas mood. The Yerville circus school will present its Christmas show at 10:30 am. Then Samuel and Johanna will get you dancing at 11:15. Mulled wine, hot chocolate, crêpes and a candy bar will also fill your stomachs!

Los comerciantes de la calle Château de Yvetot han preparado una mañana mágica para entrar en ambiente navideño. A las 10.30 h, la escuela de circo de Yerville presentará su espectáculo navideño. A las 11h15, Samuel y Johanna te harán bailar. Vino caliente, chocolate caliente, crepes y un bar de dulces también llenarán sus estómagos

Die Geschäftsleute der Rue du Château in Yvetot haben für Sie einen zauberhaften Vormittag zusammengestellt, um Sie in Weihnachtsstimmung zu bringen. Die Zirkusschule von Yerville wird um 10:30 Uhr ihre Weihnachtsshow vorführen. Um 11:15 Uhr werden Samuel und Johanna Groß und Klein zum Tanzen bringen. Glühwein, heiße Schokolade, Crêpes und eine Süßigkeitenbar sorgen für das leibliche Wohl!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Yvetot Normandie Tourisme