DANSE D’ÉNERGIES – POUMI LESCAUT Rue du Château La Ferté-Bernard, 7 août 2023, La Ferté-Bernard.

La Ferté-Bernard,Sarthe

Une exposition d’oeuvres originales d’inspiration cosmique et énergétique, qui transportent vers « d’autres mondes » pour vous faire voyager dans votre imaginaire….

An exhibition of original works of cosmic and energetic inspiration, transporting you to « other worlds » and taking you on a journey of the imagination?

Una exposición de obras originales de inspiración cósmica y energética, que le transportará a « otros mundos » y le hará viajar por la imaginación..

Eine Ausstellung von kosmisch und energetisch inspirierten Originalwerken, die in « andere Welten » entführen, um Sie auf eine Reise in Ihre Vorstellungswelt mitzunehmen

