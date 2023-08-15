SCÈNES EN SELLE – SAC A BAFOUILLES rue du Château Chanteheux, 15 août 2023, Chanteheux.

Chanteheux,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Sac à Bafouilles vous emmène à la rencontre d’un personnage loufoque et déluré et de ses colocataires : Paulo, le poney qui ne parle toujours pas, Lulu la jument à l’embonpoint prononcé et Simone, une compagne pas comme nous.

Sur sa route, il découvre un sac de lettres pour le Père Noël et nous emporte dans son monde imaginaire. Un spectacle où se mêlent poésie, humour et maîtrise technique, qui émerveillera petits et grands.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-08-15 15:00:00 fin : 2023-08-15 . 0 EUR.

rue du Château

Chanteheux 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Sac à Bafouilles introduces you to a zany, wacky character and his roommates: Paulo, the pony who still can’t talk, Lulu the overweight mare and Simone, a companion unlike any of us.

On his way, he discovers a bag of letters for Santa Claus, and takes us into his imaginary world. A show that combines poetry, humor and technical mastery, and will amaze young and old alike.

Sac à Bafouilles te lleva a conocer a un personaje alocado y chiflado y a sus compañeros de casa: Paulo, el poni que aún no sabe hablar, Lulú, la yegua con sobrepeso, y Simone, una compañera diferente a todos nosotros.

Por el camino, descubre una bolsa de cartas para Papá Noel y nos adentra en su mundo imaginario. Un espectáculo que combina poesía, humor y maestría técnica para sorprender a grandes y pequeños.

Sac à Bafouilles nimmt Sie mit auf die Reise zu einem verrückten, schrulligen Charakter und seinen Mitbewohnern: Paulo, das Pony, das immer noch nicht spricht, Lulu, die Stute mit dem ausgeprägten Übergewicht, und Simone, eine Gefährtin, die nicht wie wir ist.

Auf seinem Weg entdeckt er einen Sack mit Briefen für den Weihnachtsmann und nimmt uns mit in seine Fantasiewelt. Eine Aufführung, in der sich Poesie, Humor und technische Meisterschaft vermischen und die Groß und Klein in Staunen versetzen wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS