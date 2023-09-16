JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE 2023 – CASTRIES Rue du Château Castries
Castries,Hérault
Les Amis du château et la ville de Castries proposent :
– Visites libres du parc.
– Visites surveillées et gratuites du château (1er étage, cuisine)
– Visites guidées et gratuites de l’aqueduc, partie urbaine.
The Friends of the Château and the town of Castries are offering :
– Self-guided tours of the park.
– Free supervised tours of the château (1st floor, kitchen)
– Free guided tours of the aqueduct, urban section
Los Amigos del Castillo y la ciudad de Castries ofrecen :
– Visitas autoguiadas del recinto.
– Visitas guiadas gratuitas del castillo (1er piso, cocina)
– Visitas guiadas gratuitas del acueducto, parte urbana
Die Freunde des Schlosses und die Stadt Castries bieten :
– Freie Besichtigungen des Parks.
– Beaufsichtigte und kostenlose Besichtigungen des Schlosses (1. Stock, Küche)
– Geführte und kostenlose Besichtigungen des Aquädukts, städtischer Teil
