JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE 2023 – CASTRIES Rue du Château Castries, 16 septembre 2023, Castries.

Castries,Hérault

Les Amis du château et la ville de Castries proposent :

– Visites libres du parc.

– Visites surveillées et gratuites du château (1er étage, cuisine)

– Visites guidées et gratuites de l’aqueduc, partie urbaine.

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

Rue du Château

Castries 34160 Hérault Occitanie



The Friends of the Château and the town of Castries are offering :

– Self-guided tours of the park.

– Free supervised tours of the château (1st floor, kitchen)

– Free guided tours of the aqueduct, urban section

Los Amigos del Castillo y la ciudad de Castries ofrecen :

– Visitas autoguiadas del recinto.

– Visitas guiadas gratuitas del castillo (1er piso, cocina)

– Visitas guiadas gratuitas del acueducto, parte urbana

Die Freunde des Schlosses und die Stadt Castries bieten :

– Freie Besichtigungen des Parks.

– Beaufsichtigte und kostenlose Besichtigungen des Schlosses (1. Stock, Küche)

– Geführte und kostenlose Besichtigungen des Aquädukts, städtischer Teil

