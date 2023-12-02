ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES POUR LE TÉLÉTHON – LIEURAN-LÈS-BÉZIERS Rue du Champ Blanc Lieuran-lès-Béziers, 2 décembre 2023, Lieuran-lès-Béziers.

Lieuran-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Dans le cadre du téléthon, venez vous défouler en participant aux différentes activités sportives prévues pour l’occasion au stade. S’en suivra ensuite une vente de gâteaux et d’articles divers à la salle polyvalente..

2023-12-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 12:00:00. .

Rue du Champ Blanc

Lieuran-lès-Béziers 34290 Hérault Occitanie



As part of the telethon, come and let off steam by taking part in the various sporting activities planned for the occasion at the stadium. This will be followed by a sale of cakes and various items at the Salle polyvalente.

Como parte del telemaratón, venga a desahogarse participando en las diversas actividades deportivas previstas para la ocasión en el estadio. A continuación, habrá una venta de pasteles y otros artículos en la sala del pueblo.

Im Rahmen des Telethons können Sie sich austoben und an verschiedenen sportlichen Aktivitäten teilnehmen, die für diesen Anlass im Stadion geplant sind. Anschließend werden in der Mehrzweckhalle Kuchen und andere Artikel verkauft.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE