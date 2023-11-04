COMÉDIE « ERREURS DE CORRESPONDANCES » – FOYER RURAL Rue du Champ Blanc Lieuran-lès-Béziers
Lieuran-lès-Béziers,Hérault
Le Foyer Rural vous propose une comédie avec les Quintessents « Erreurs de correspondances » d’Alexandre Bohbot et Hugues Marie.
Entrée libre, participation au chapeau..
2023-11-04 20:30:00
Rue du Champ Blanc
Lieuran-lès-Béziers 34290 Hérault Occitanie
Le Foyer Rural proposes a comedy with the Quintessents « Erreurs de correspondances » by Alexandre Bohbot and Hugues Marie.
Admission free, participation by hat.
El Foyer Rural presenta una comedia con los Quintessents « Erreurs de correspondances » de Alexandre Bohbot y Hugues Marie.
Entrada gratuita, participación a la gorra.
Das Foyer Rural bietet Ihnen eine Komödie mit den Quintessents « Erreurs de correspondances » von Alexandre Bohbot und Hugues Marie.
Freier Eintritt, Teilnahme mit Hut.
