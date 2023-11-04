COMÉDIE « ERREURS DE CORRESPONDANCES » – FOYER RURAL Rue du Champ Blanc Lieuran-lès-Béziers, 4 novembre 2023, Lieuran-lès-Béziers.

Lieuran-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Le Foyer Rural vous propose une comédie avec les Quintessents « Erreurs de correspondances » d’Alexandre Bohbot et Hugues Marie.

Entrée libre, participation au chapeau..

Rue du Champ Blanc

Lieuran-lès-Béziers 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Le Foyer Rural proposes a comedy with the Quintessents « Erreurs de correspondances » by Alexandre Bohbot and Hugues Marie.

Admission free, participation by hat.

El Foyer Rural presenta una comedia con los Quintessents « Erreurs de correspondances » de Alexandre Bohbot y Hugues Marie.

Entrada gratuita, participación a la gorra.

Das Foyer Rural bietet Ihnen eine Komödie mit den Quintessents « Erreurs de correspondances » von Alexandre Bohbot und Hugues Marie.

Freier Eintritt, Teilnahme mit Hut.

