OPUS #4 rue du canal Fillé Fillé
OPUS #4 rue du canal Fillé, 18 juin 2023, Fillé.
Fillé,Sarthe
Créations en direct, ateliers arts et nature, apéro-concerts, spectacles.
2023-06-18 à ; fin : 2023-06-18 21:00:00. .
rue du canal
Fillé 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Live creations, arts and nature workshops, aperitif-concerts, shows
Creaciones en vivo, talleres de arte y naturaleza, aperitivos-conciertos, espectáculos
Live-Kreationen, Kunst- und Natur-Workshops, Apéro-Konzerte, Aufführungen
Mise à jour le 2023-05-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire
