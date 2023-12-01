Marché de Noël Rue du Bugalar Gurmençon, 1 décembre 2023, Gurmençon.

Gurmençon,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’association des parents d’élèves d’Agnos et de Gurmençon prépare un marché de Noël qui se déroulera ce jour.

On pourra trouver sur place de nombreux produits d’artisans locaux : miel, confitures, bijoux artisanaux, etc.

Une restauration sera aussi accessible avec un food truck, une buvette et un stand de crêpes.

Les enfants pourront profiter de nombreuses activités : photos de Noël, maquillage, chants et contes..

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-12-01 23:30:00. EUR.

Rue du Bugalar Salle des Fêtes

Gurmençon 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The parents’ association of Agnos and Gurmençon is preparing a Christmas market which will take place today.

You’ll be able to find a wide range of products from local artisans, including honey, jams and handcrafted jewelry.

There will also be a food truck, a refreshment stand and a crêpe stand.

Children will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities, including Christmas photos, face painting, carols and storytelling.

La asociación de padres de Agnos y Gurmençon organiza hoy un mercado navideño.

El mercado contará con una amplia gama de productos de artesanos locales, como miel, mermeladas y bisutería hecha a mano.

También habrá un food truck, un bar de refrescos y un puesto de crepes.

También habrá muchas actividades para los niños, como fotos navideñas, pintacaras, canciones y cuentacuentos.

Die Elternvereinigung von Agnos und Gurmençon bereitet einen Weihnachtsmarkt vor, der heute stattfinden wird.

Vor Ort werden zahlreiche Produkte von lokalen Handwerkern angeboten: Honig, Marmeladen, handgefertigter Schmuck etc.

Ein Foodtruck, ein Getränkestand und ein Crêpes-Stand sorgen für das leibliche Wohl der Besucher.

Für Kinder gibt es zahlreiche Aktivitäten: Weihnachtsfotos, Schminken, Singen und Erzählen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn