INITIATION AU CARNET NATURALISTE Rue du Bourg Hoste, 30 juin 2023, Hoste.

Hoste,Moselle

Découvrez un passe-temps qui développe vos capacités d’observation, votre curiosité et votre émerveillement pour la nature de façon amusante, avec une méthodologie qui s’adapte à tous les âges. Sur réservation auprès de l’Office de tourisme. Matériel de base (papier et crayon) fourni. Aucun prérequis artistique ni aucune connaissance ne sont nécessaires pour se lancer.. Tout public

Samedi à 16:00:00 ; fin : . 3 EUR.

Rue du Bourg

Hoste 57510 Moselle Grand Est



Discover a hobby that develops your observation skills, your curiosity and your wonder for nature in a fun way, with a methodology that adapts to all ages. Reservation required at the Tourist Office. Basic material (paper and pencil) provided. No artistic prerequisites or knowledge are necessary to start.

Descubre un pasatiempo que desarrolla tu capacidad de observación, curiosidad y asombro por la naturaleza de una forma divertida, con una metodología que se adapta a todas las edades. Previa reserva en la Oficina de Turismo. Se proporciona material básico (papel y lápiz). No son necesarios requisitos ni conocimientos artísticos para comenzar.

Entdecken Sie ein Hobby, das Ihre Beobachtungsgabe, Ihre Neugier und Ihr Staunen über die Natur auf unterhaltsame Weise fördert, mit einer Methodik, die sich an alle Altersgruppen anpasst. Mit Reservierung bei der Touristeninformation. Grundmaterial (Papier und Bleistift) wird bereitgestellt. Keine künstlerischen Voraussetzungen oder Kenntnisse erforderlich, um loszulegen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH