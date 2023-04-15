SOIRÉE COUSCOUS rue d’ingwiller Goetzenbruck Goetzenbruck Catégories d’Évènement: Goetzenbruck

Moselle Goetzenbruck . L’union Sportive de Soucht, Goetzenbruck et Meisenthal vous propose une soirée dansante animée par l’orchestre Bergtal-Echo. Au menu au choix couscous ou jambon braisé, spaetzle à volonté, dessert et café inclus. Informations et réservations au 06 23 03 53 96 ou au 06 08 05 22 85. +33 6 23 03 53 96 rue d’ingwiller Salle polyvalente Goetzenbruck

