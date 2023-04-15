SOIRÉE COUSCOUS rue d’ingwiller Goetzenbruck Goetzenbruck
SOIRÉE COUSCOUS rue d’ingwiller, 15 avril 2023, Goetzenbruck Goetzenbruck.
Goetzenbruck ,Moselle , Goetzenbruck
SOIRÉE COUSCOUS
Salle polyvalente rue d’ingwiller Goetzenbruck Moselle rue d’ingwiller Salle polyvalente
2023-04-15 – 2023-04-15
rue d’ingwiller Salle polyvalente
Goetzenbruck
Moselle
Goetzenbruck .
L’union Sportive de Soucht, Goetzenbruck et Meisenthal vous propose une soirée dansante animée par l’orchestre Bergtal-Echo. Au menu au choix couscous ou jambon braisé, spaetzle à volonté, dessert et café inclus. Informations et réservations au 06 23 03 53 96 ou au 06 08 05 22 85.
+33 6 23 03 53 96
rue d’ingwiller Salle polyvalente Goetzenbruck
dernière mise à jour : 2023-04-05 par