ARIOSO – Moment musical Rue des Sangles Cerisy-la-Forêt, 17 septembre 2023, Cerisy-la-Forêt.

Cerisy-la-Forêt,Manche

Rendez-vous le 17 septembre prochain à l’abbaye Saint-Vigor de Cerisy-la-Forêt pour un concert de la chorale ARIOSO.

ARIOSO , ce sont des choristes -liés par une longue et riche histoire d’amitié- qui partagent avec Nicole Le Cacheux, fondatrice de la chorale en 1971, le désir de découvrir la richesse de la musique chorale, aussi bien dans le répertoire de la musique sacrée (Victoria, Viadana, Desenclos, liturgie orthodoxe ou prières hébraïques ….) que les chants du monde ou gospels ( Angleterre, Irlande, Amérique …) et la musique classique et poétique (Mozart, Schubert, Debussy, Haendel…).

Elle appartient au mouvement A cœur Joie, association ancrée dans un riche patrimoine et tournée vers l’avenir, qui poursuit sa mission d’éducation populaire en défendant la reconnaissance du chant choral amateur et professionnel..

2023-09-17 11:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 11:30:00. .

Rue des Sangles

Cerisy-la-Forêt 50680 Manche Normandie



Join us on September 17 at Saint-Vigor Abbey in Cerisy-la-Forêt for a concert by the ARIOSO choir.

ARIOSO is a group of choristers – linked by a long and rich history of friendship – who share with Nicole Le Cacheux, founder of the choir in 1971, the desire to discover the richness of choral music, whether in the repertoire of sacred music (Victoria, Viadana, Desenclos, Orthodox liturgy or Hebrew prayers ….) as well as world or gospel music (England, Ireland, America…) and classical and poetic music (Mozart, Schubert, Debussy, Handel…).

It belongs to the A c?ur Joie movement, an association rooted in a rich heritage and looking to the future, which pursues its mission of popular education by defending the recognition of amateur and professional choral singing.

Únase a nosotros el 17 de septiembre en la abadía de Saint-Vigor de Cerisy-la-Forêt para asistir a un concierto del coro ARIOSO.

ARIOSO es un grupo de coristas con una larga y rica historia de amistad, que comparten con Nicole Le Cacheux, fundadora del coro en 1971, el deseo de descubrir la riqueza de la música coral, tanto en el repertorio de música sacra (Victoria, Viadana, Desenclos, liturgia ortodoxa u oraciones hebreas …) como en los cantos del mundo o gospel….) como en canciones del mundo o evangélicas (Inglaterra, Irlanda, América…) y en música clásica y poética (Mozart, Schubert, Debussy, Haendel…).

Pertenece al movimiento A cœur Joie, una asociación arraigada en un rico patrimonio y que mira hacia el futuro, que persigue su misión de educación popular defendiendo el reconocimiento del canto coral amateur y profesional.

Treffen Sie sich am 17. September in der Abtei Saint-Vigor in Cerisy-la-Forêt zu einem Konzert des Chors ARIOSO.

ARIOSO , das sind Chorsänger – verbunden durch eine lange und reiche Geschichte der Freundschaft -, die mit Nicole Le Cacheux, der Gründerin des Chors im Jahr 1971, den Wunsch teilen, den Reichtum der Chormusik zu entdecken, sowohl im Repertoire der geistlichen Musik (Victoria, Viadana, Desenclos, orthodoxe Liturgie oder hebräische Gebete ….) als auch Weltlieder oder Gospels ( England, Irland, Amerika …) und klassische und poetische Musik (Mozart, Schubert, Debussy, Händel …).

Sie gehört der Bewegung A c?ur Joie an, einer Vereinigung, die in einem reichen Erbe verankert und zukunftsorientiert ist. Sie verfolgt ihren Auftrag der Volksbildung, indem sie sich für die Anerkennung des Amateur- und Berufschors einsetzt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche