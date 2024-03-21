Carnaval à la Prade Rue des Escrignols Pradines, 21 mars 2024, Pradines.

Pradines,Lot

Grand défilé, spectacles, concerts, bal populaire, marché de producteurs, conférence, projections, animations, etc.

Pradines fête le Carnaval lors de plusieurs jours de manifestations à l’initiative de nombreux partenaires associatifs et institutionnels. Il y en aura pour tous les âges et tous les goûts.

La programmation détaillée sera communiquée en janvier 2024.

Événement participatif:

L’ouverture et la clôture du festival sont des événements ouverts à la participation de chacun et de chacune. Le Grand Défilé et le Bal’O’Graph du Carnaval s’imaginent collectivement. Vous souhaitez prendre part aux préparatifs ? Vous avez envie de nous accompagner dans cet événement inoubliable ? Contactez-nous dès maintenant sur laprade@pradines.fr ou présentez-vous à la mairie ou au centre social de Pradines..

2024-03-21 fin : 2024-03-24 . EUR.

Rue des Escrignols Salle culturelle de la Prade

Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie



Big parade, shows, concerts, popular ball, farmers’ market, conference, projections, entertainment, etc.

Pradines celebrates Carnival with several days of events organized by numerous associations and institutions. There will be something for all ages and tastes.

Details of the program will be announced in January 2024.

Participatory event:

The opening and closing of the festival are events open to everyone?s participation. The Grand Défilé and the Bal?O?Graph du Carnaval are imagined collectively. Would you like to take part in the preparations? Would you like to join us for this unforgettable event? Contact us now at laprade@pradines.fr or drop in at the Pradines town hall or social center.

Gran desfile, espectáculos, conciertos, baile popular, mercado agrícola, conferencia, proyecciones, animaciones, etc.

Pradines celebra el Carnaval con varios días de actos organizados por un amplio abanico de asociaciones e instituciones. Habrá para todos los gustos y edades.

Los detalles del programa se anunciarán en enero de 2024.

Un acontecimiento participativo:

La apertura y la clausura del festival estarán abiertas a todos. El Gran Desfile de Carnaval y el Bal?O?Graph se idearán colectivamente. ¿Quiere participar en los preparativos? ¿Quiere unirse a nosotros en este acontecimiento inolvidable? Póngase en contacto con nosotros en laprade@pradines.fr o acuda al ayuntamiento o al centro social de Pradines.

Großer Umzug, Aufführungen, Konzerte, Volksball, Bauernmarkt, Konferenz, Filmvorführungen, Animationen, etc.

Pradines feiert den Karneval an mehreren Tagen mit Veranstaltungen, die von zahlreichen Vereinspartnern und Institutionen initiiert wurden. Es wird für jedes Alter und jeden Geschmack etwas dabei sein.

Das detaillierte Programm wird im Januar 2024 bekannt gegeben.

Partizipative Veranstaltung:

Die Eröffnung und der Abschluss des Festivals sind Veranstaltungen, an denen jeder teilnehmen kann. Die große Parade und der Karnevalsbal?O?Graph werden gemeinsam erdacht. Möchten Sie sich an den Vorbereitungen beteiligen? Haben Sie Lust, uns bei diesem unvergesslichen Ereignis zu begleiten? Kontaktieren Sie uns schon jetzt unter laprade@pradines.fr oder melden Sie sich im Rathaus oder im Sozialzentrum von Pradines.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot