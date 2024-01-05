Soirée karaoké à la Prade #1 Rue des Escrignols Pradines, 5 janvier 2024, Pradines.

Pradines,Lot

Les chanteurs et chanteuses d’un soir se succèderont dans un cadre convivial et festif pour interpréter les titres de leur choix.

À la carte, planches de fromages et charcuteries, accompagnées de bières locales, vins et champagne. Ou pour les plus sages des boissons non alcoolisées bio et artisanales. Sans oublier les cafés et thés gourmands.

Réservation des planches et cafés gourmands fortement conseillés au 06.03.39.16.59. (Tarifs : Petite planche mixte 12€ / Grande planche mixte 22€ / Café ou thé gourmand 5€)..

2024-01-05 19:00:00 fin : 2024-01-05 22:00:00. 12 EUR.

Rue des Escrignols Salle culturelle de la Prade

Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie



The singers of the evening will take turns in a convivial and festive setting to perform the songs of their choice.

On the menu, cheese and charcuterie boards, accompanied by local beers, wines and champagne. Or, for the more discerning, organic and artisanal soft drinks. Not forgetting gourmet coffees and teas.

Reservations for gourmet planks and coffees strongly advised: 06.03.39.16.59. (Prices : Small mixed board 12? / Large mixed board 22? / Gourmet coffee or tea 5?).

Los cantantes de la velada interpretarán las canciones elegidas en un ambiente amistoso y festivo.

El menú incluye tablas de quesos y embutidos, acompañadas de cervezas, vinos y champán locales. O, para los más exigentes, refrescos ecológicos y artesanales. Y no se olvide de los cafés y tés gourmet.

Se recomienda encarecidamente reservar los platos gourmet y los cafés en el 06.03.39.16.59. (Precios: Pequeña tabla mixta 12? / Gran tabla mixta 22? / Café o té gourmet 5?)

Die Sänger und Sängerinnen für einen Abend werden in einem geselligen und festlichen Rahmen nacheinander die Titel ihrer Wahl vortragen.

Auf der Speisekarte stehen Käse- und Wurstplatten, begleitet von lokalen Bieren, Weinen und Champagner. Oder für die Klugen alkoholfreie Bio- und handwerklich hergestellte Getränke. Nicht zu vergessen die Gourmetkaffees und -tees.

Reservierungen für Bretter und Gourmetkaffee werden dringend empfohlen unter 06.03.39.16.59. (Preise: Kleines gemischtes Brett 12? / Großes gemischtes Brett 22? / Feinschmeckerkaffee oder -tee 5?)

