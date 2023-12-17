Théâtre circassien: « Circ’Hulon: Strampalati » Rue des Escrignols Pradines, 17 décembre 2023, Pradines.

Pradines,Lot

Tragi-comédie circassienne sur un air d’Italie, “Strampalati” (fous) c’est ce que l’on devient après avoir passé trop de temps sous le soleil écrasant du Sud italien. Dans cette envie de faire ressentir le Sud, la Cie Circ’Hulon fait revivre une Italie d’autrefois, restituant quelque chose de cette terre aride sur laquelle les hommes, à son image, sont fiers et durs. Dans cette histoire familiale, le trio d’artistes nous entraîne dans la reconstitution d’une Italie pétrie de traditions et de superstitions. Cirque, théâtre et musique sont les langages à travers lesquels prend vie cette fresque d’un monde à la fois ancien et incroyablement actuel. Les traditions, l’émigration, la mort, les superstitions sont vécues avec une dualité constante entre le drame et la comédie, la gravité et la légèreté, la mort et la vie sans cesse exaltées.

C’est un spectacle qui donne les clés de lecture des terres du Sud. De quel Sud me direz-vous ? Du nôtre, du vôtre, du Sud de chacun. Au fond, on est tous au Sud de quelque chose. C’est aussi l’histoire d’un rêve qui devient force et envie de changer, de transformer la tragédie en chant, avec les armes de l’ironie et de l’originalité.

A partir de 6 ans.

2023-12-17 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 19:00:00. 18 EUR.

Rue des Escrignols Salle culturelle de la Prade

Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie



A circus tragi-comedy with an Italian twist, ?Strampalati? (fools) is what you become after spending too much time under the sweltering sun of southern Italy. In this desire to bring the South to life, Cie Circ?Hulon revives the Italy of yesteryear, restoring something of this arid land where men, in its image, are proud and tough. In this family story, the trio of artists take us on a journey through the reconstruction of an Italy steeped in tradition and superstition. Circus, theater and music are the languages through which this fresco of a world both ancient and incredibly current comes to life. Traditions, emigration, death and superstitions are experienced with a constant duality between drama and comedy, gravity and lightness, death and life constantly exalted.

It’s a show that provides the key to understanding the land of the South. Which South, you might ask? Ours, yours, everyone’s South. Deep down, we’re all in the South of something. It’s also the story of a dream that becomes strength and the desire to change, to transform tragedy into song, with the weapons of irony and originality.

Ages 6 and up

Una tragicomedia circense con sabor italiano, Strampalati (tontos) es en lo que uno se convierte después de pasar demasiado tiempo bajo el sofocante sol del sur de Italia. En su afán por dar vida al Sur, las Cie Circ?Hulon reviven la Italia de antaño, devolviendo algo de la tierra árida donde la gente, a su imagen, es orgullosa y dura. En esta historia familiar, el trío de artistas nos lleva de viaje a una Italia impregnada de tradición y superstición. Circo, teatro y música son los lenguajes a través de los cuales cobra vida este fresco de un mundo a la vez antiguo e increíblemente contemporáneo. Las tradiciones, la emigración, la muerte y las supersticiones se viven con una dualidad constante entre drama y comedia, gravedad y ligereza, muerte y vida constantemente exaltadas.

Un espectáculo que proporciona las claves para comprender la tierra del Sur. ¿Qué Sur? El nuestro, el suyo, el de todos. En el fondo, todos estamos en el Sur de algo. Es también la historia de un sueño que se convierte en fuerza y el deseo de cambiar, de transformar la tragedia en canción, con las armas de la ironía y la originalidad.

A partir de 6 años

Strampalati? (Verrückte) ist das, was man wird, wenn man zu viel Zeit unter der drückenden Sonne des italienischen Südens verbracht hat. In diesem Wunsch, den Süden spürbar zu machen, lässt die Cie Circ?Hulon ein Italien vergangener Zeiten wieder aufleben und gibt etwas von diesem trockenen Land wieder, auf dem die Menschen, wie es selbst, stolz und hart sind. In dieser Familiengeschichte führt uns das Künstlertrio in die Rekonstruktion eines Italiens, das von Traditionen und Aberglauben durchdrungen ist. Zirkus, Theater und Musik sind die Sprachen, in denen dieses Fresko einer Welt, die gleichzeitig alt und unglaublich aktuell ist, zum Leben erweckt wird. Traditionen, Emigration, Tod und Aberglaube werden in einer ständigen Dualität von Drama und Komödie, Ernst und Leichtigkeit, Tod und Leben ausgelebt.

Es ist eine Aufführung, die den Schlüssel zum Verständnis der Länder des Südens liefert. Welcher Süden, werden Sie fragen? Unserer, Ihrer, des Südens eines jeden. Im Grunde genommen sind wir alle im Süden von etwas. Es ist auch die Geschichte eines Traums, der zur Kraft und Lust wird, sich zu verändern, die Tragödie in ein Lied zu verwandeln, mit den Waffen der Ironie und der Originalität.

Ab 6 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT CVL Saint-Cirq-Lapopie