Théâtre: « Migrando » Rue des Escrignols Pradines, 18 novembre 2023, Pradines.

Pradines,Lot

Dans le cadre du Festival Migrant’scène, de la CIMADE, l’association AVEC Pradines propose un spectacle pour décrypter avec humour les a priori et les contradictions autour d’un thème d’actualité : l’accueil des migrants.

« Migrando », c’est d’abord un spectacle coup de gueule, devenu coup de cœur qui a un effet coup de poing sur les préjugés et les “on-dit”. Qu’est-ce qui peut lier l’avenir d’un petit village à l’abandon et le destin d’un bateau de 50 migrants ? Ce spectacle est inspiré de l’histoire vraie de Domenico Lucano, maire du village de Riace, qui a fait appel à Maria Pistacchio, directrice du projet « Migrando » : “Accueille un migrant, réanime un village”. Tout va se jouer lors de ce conseil municipal où les habitants ont une heure pour décider s’ils vont les accueillir ou non. Le débat entre partisans et contradicteurs s’enflamme.

Carla Bianchi, seule en scène, interprète le dialogue entre ces deux points de vue apparemment inconciliables. L’artiste et auteure illustre ce sujet avec les instruments du comique grâce à son personnage clownesque tout italien, précis dans le geste, généreux dans le verbe et chantant à bon escient. Un spectacle d’utilité publique, où l’on rit beaucoup, on pleure un peu, on s’interroge surtout, ou comment le rire nous permet d’avoir un regard différent sur ce qui nous fait peur..

2023-11-18 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-18 23:00:00. 18 EUR.

Rue des Escrignols Salle culturelle de la Prade

Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie



As part of CIMADE?s Migrant?scène Festival, the AVEC Pradines association is putting on a show to humorously decipher the preconceptions and contradictions surrounding a topical issue: the reception of migrants.

migrando » is first and foremost a show that has become a punch in the gut, one that has a powerful effect on prejudices and « on-dit ». What could possibly link the future of a small abandoned village and the fate of a boatload of 50 migrants? The show is inspired by the true story of Domenico Lucano, mayor of the village of Riace, who called on Maria Pistacchio, director of the « Migrando » project: « Welcome a migrant, reanimate a village ». Everything will come to a head at this town council meeting, where residents have one hour to decide whether or not to welcome them. The debate between supporters and opponents gets heated.

Carla Bianchi, alone on stage, interprets the dialogue between these two seemingly irreconcilable points of view. The artist and author illustrates this subject with the tools of comedy, thanks to her all-Italian clown character, precise in gesture, generous in words and singing to good effect. A show of public utility, where we laugh a lot, we cry a little, we wonder above all, or how laughter allows us to take a different look at what frightens us.

En el marco del festival Migrando del CIMADE, la AVEC Pradines presenta un espectáculo que aborda en clave de humor las ideas preconcebidas y las contradicciones en torno a un tema de actualidad: la acogida de los inmigrantes.

« Migrando » es ante todo un espectáculo que se ha convertido en un puñetazo en las tripas, que incide con fuerza en los prejuicios y las habladurías. ¿Qué podría vincular el futuro de un pequeño pueblo abandonado con el destino de un barco cargado con 50 emigrantes? El espectáculo se inspira en la historia real de Domenico Lucano, alcalde del pueblo de Riace, que hizo un llamamiento a Maria Pistacchio, directora del proyecto « Migrando »: « Acoger a un emigrante, reanimar un pueblo ». Todo llegará a su punto álgido en el pleno del ayuntamiento, donde los vecinos dispondrán de una hora para decidir si acogen o no a los migrantes. El debate entre partidarios y detractores se acalora.

Carla Bianchi, sola en el escenario, interpreta el diálogo entre estos dos puntos de vista aparentemente irreconciliables. La artista y autora ilustra el tema con las herramientas de la comedia, gracias a su personaje de payasa totalmente italiana, precisa en el gesto, generosa con la palabra y que canta con acierto. Es un espectáculo de utilidad pública, en el que reímos mucho, lloramos un poco, pero sobre todo nos preguntamos, o cómo la risa nos permite mirar de otra manera las cosas que nos asustan.

Im Rahmen des Festivals Migrant?scène von CIMADE bietet der Verein AVEC Pradines eine Aufführung an, die auf humorvolle Weise Vorurteile und Widersprüche rund um ein aktuelles Thema entschlüsselt: die Aufnahme von Migrantinnen und Migranten.

migrando » ist in erster Linie eine Show, die auf die Pauke haut, die zu einem Herzschlag geworden ist und die Vorurteile und « On-dit »-Erklärungen auf den Kopf stellt. Was kann die Zukunft eines kleinen, verlassenen Dorfes mit dem Schicksal eines Bootes mit 50 Migranten verbinden? Das Stück basiert auf der wahren Geschichte von Domenico Lucano, dem Bürgermeister des Dorfes Riace, der sich an Maria Pistacchio, die Leiterin des Projekts « Migrando », wandte: « Nimm einen Migranten auf, belebe ein Dorf ». Alles wird sich bei dieser Gemeinderatssitzung entscheiden, bei der die Einwohner eine Stunde Zeit haben, um zu entscheiden, ob sie die Migranten aufnehmen wollen oder nicht. Die Debatte zwischen Befürwortern und Gegnern entflammt.

Carla Bianchi, die allein auf der Bühne steht, spielt den Dialog zwischen diesen beiden scheinbar unvereinbaren Standpunkten. Die Künstlerin und Autorin illustriert das Thema mit den Mitteln der Komik, indem sie ihre italienische Clownsfigur mit präzisen Gesten, großzügigen Worten und Gesang einsetzt. Ein gemeinnütziges Stück, in dem man viel lacht, ein bisschen weint und sich vor allem Fragen stellt, oder wie das Lachen uns einen anderen Blick auf das ermöglicht, was uns Angst macht.

