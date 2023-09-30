CONFÉRENCE : INÉGALITÉS ET MOBILISATIONS, «L’URGENCE SANITAIRE» COMME RÉVÉLATEUR Rue des Enclos Moyenmoutier, 30 septembre 2023, Moyenmoutier.

Moyenmoutier,Vosges

Dans le cadre des animations décentralisées du Festival International de Géographie.

Avec Clélia GASQUET-BLANCHARD, géographe, Déborah RIDEL, sociologue.

Quand on aborde les questions sanitaires, la notion d’urgence affleure. La pandémie de Covid l’a d’ailleurs révélé, il a fallu « gérer » de manière urgente la « crise ». Cela se joue à différentes échelles géographiques, des établissements comme l’hôpital jusqu’à l’organisation mondiale de la santé, en passant par les systèmes de santé régionaux ou nationaux. Un recul critique s’impose : de quelles urgences et de quelles crises parlons-nous collectivement ?. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-30 18:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Rue des Enclos Salle des associations

Moyenmoutier 88420 Vosges Grand Est



As part of the Festival International de Géographie’s decentralized events.

With Clélia GASQUET-BLANCHARD, geographer, Déborah RIDEL, sociologist.

When it comes to health issues, the notion of urgency comes to the fore. As the Covid pandemic revealed, the « crisis » had to be « managed » as a matter of urgency. This takes place on a variety of geographical scales, from institutions such as hospitals, through regional or national health systems, right up to the World Health Organization. We need to take a critical step back: what emergencies and crises are we collectively talking about?

En el marco de los actos descentralizados del Festival Internacional de Geografía.

Con Clélia GASQUET-BLANCHARD, geógrafa, Déborah RIDEL, socióloga.

Cuando hablamos de cuestiones sanitarias, la noción de urgencia pasa a primer plano. Como puso de manifiesto la pandemia de Covid, hubo que « gestionar » la « crisis » con urgencia. Esto ocurre a distintos niveles geográficos, desde instituciones como los hospitales hasta la Organización Mundial de la Salud, pasando por los sistemas sanitarios regionales o nacionales. Necesitamos dar un paso atrás crítico: ¿de qué emergencias y crisis estamos hablando colectivamente?

Im Rahmen der dezentralisierten Animationen des Internationalen Geographiefestivals.

Mit Clélia GASQUET-BLANCHARD, Geographin, Déborah RIDEL, Soziologin.

Wenn man sich mit Gesundheitsfragen befasst, taucht der Begriff der Dringlichkeit auf. Die Pandemie in Covid hat es gezeigt: Die « Krise » musste dringend « bewältigt » werden. Dies geschieht auf verschiedenen geografischen Ebenen, von Einrichtungen wie Krankenhäusern über regionale oder nationale Gesundheitssysteme bis hin zur Weltgesundheitsorganisation. Eine kritische Distanz ist notwendig: Von welchen Notfällen und Krisen sprechen wir kollektiv?

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES