MARCHE GOURMANDE Rue des Ecoles Ramonchamp, 10 décembre 2023, Ramonchamp.
Marche gourmande au profit du Téléthon entre Ramonchamp et Bussang. Départ de la marche : salle des sports de Ramonchamp. Arrivée : casino de Bussang. Une navette sera disponible pour le retour à Ramonchamp au tarif de 1€.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-12-10 11:15:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . 17 EUR.
Ramonchamp 88160 Vosges Grand Est
Gourmet walk to benefit the Telethon between Ramonchamp and Bussang. Start: Ramonchamp sports hall. Finish: Bussang casino. A shuttle bus will be available for the return trip to Ramonchamp at a cost of 1?
Marcha gastronómica a beneficio del Téléthon entre Ramonchamp y Bussang. Punto de partida: polideportivo de Ramonchamp. Llegada: casino de Bussang. Un autobús lanzadera estará disponible para el viaje de vuelta a Ramonchamp a un coste de 1?
Gourmet-Marsch zugunsten des Telethon zwischen Ramonchamp und Bussang. Start der Wanderung: Sporthalle von Ramonchamp. Ankunft: Kasino von Bussang. Für die Rückfahrt nach Ramonchamp steht ein Shuttle-Bus zum Preis von 1 ? zur Verfügung.
