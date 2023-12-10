MARCHE GOURMANDE Rue des Ecoles Ramonchamp, 10 décembre 2023, Ramonchamp.

Ramonchamp,Vosges

Marche gourmande au profit du Téléthon entre Ramonchamp et Bussang. Départ de la marche : salle des sports de Ramonchamp. Arrivée : casino de Bussang. Une navette sera disponible pour le retour à Ramonchamp au tarif de 1€.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-10 11:15:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . 17 EUR.

Rue des Ecoles Salle des sports de Ramonchamp

Ramonchamp 88160 Vosges Grand Est



Gourmet walk to benefit the Telethon between Ramonchamp and Bussang. Start: Ramonchamp sports hall. Finish: Bussang casino. A shuttle bus will be available for the return trip to Ramonchamp at a cost of 1?

Marcha gastronómica a beneficio del Téléthon entre Ramonchamp y Bussang. Punto de partida: polideportivo de Ramonchamp. Llegada: casino de Bussang. Un autobús lanzadera estará disponible para el viaje de vuelta a Ramonchamp a un coste de 1?

Gourmet-Marsch zugunsten des Telethon zwischen Ramonchamp und Bussang. Start der Wanderung: Sporthalle von Ramonchamp. Ankunft: Kasino von Bussang. Für die Rückfahrt nach Ramonchamp steht ein Shuttle-Bus zum Preis von 1 ? zur Verfügung.

