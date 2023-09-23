Salon du Bien-Être Rue des Buchettes Esclavolles-Lurey, 23 septembre 2023, Esclavolles-Lurey.

Esclavolles-Lurey,Marne

Salon du bien-être organisé par « Les Sens d’Eulalie »

Venez découvrir les professionnels et artisans du bien-être !

Au programme :

– Esthéticienne et maquillage permanent

– Art-thérapeute

– Sophrologue

– Géobiologue

– Énergéticienne

– Musicienne Art Thérapeute corps et voix

– Praticienne en drainage lymphatique

– Masseuse bien-être

– Praticien shiatsu

– Lithothérapie

– Naturopathe énergéticienne pour animaux

– Développement personnel

– Cueilleuse sauvage

– Produits bien-être à base d’aloe-vera

– Produits phytothérapie

– Hygiène corporelle

– Hygiène de la maison bio et écologique

– Apiculteur

– Bien vieillir chez soi

Testez et découvrez :

– Bouillottes sèches thérapeutiques et ludiques (lauréates du concours Lépine)

– Bijoux artisanaux

– Infusions, Tisanes

– Macérats huileux

– Savons

– Bougies

– Bijoux et créations en pierres naturelles et minéraux

– Œuvres artistiques en pastel, acrylique, scrapbooking et art-thérapie

– Conférence

– Démonstrations – soins et massages

– Tombola avec de superbes lots à gagner

Buvette et restauration sur place

Nous avons hâte de vous accueillir nombreux pour cette expérience unique !.

Rue des Buchettes Salle Polyvalente

Esclavolles-Lurey 51260 Marne Grand Est



Wellness fair organized by « Les Sens d’Eulalie

Come and discover well-being professionals and craftsmen!

On the program:

– Esthetician and permanent make-up

– Art therapist

– Sophrologist

– Geobiologist

– Energy therapist

– Musician Art Therapist Body and Voice

– Lymphatic drainage practitioner

– Wellness masseuse

– Shiatsu practitioner

– Lithotherapy

– Naturopath energizer for animals

– Personal development

– Wild picker

– Aloe-vera-based wellness products

– Phytotherapy products

– Body care

– Organic and ecological home hygiene

– Beekeeper

– Aging well at home

Test and discover :

– Therapeutic and fun dry hot water bottles (winners of the Lépine competition)

– Handcrafted jewelry

– Infusions, Herbal teas

– Oily macerates

– Soaps

– Candles

– Jewelry and creations in natural stones and minerals

– artistic works in pastel, acrylic, scrapbooking and art therapy

– Conferences

– Care and massage demonstrations

– Tombola with great prizes to be won

Refreshments and catering on site

We look forward to welcoming you to this unique experience!

Feria del bienestar organizada por « Les Sens d’Eulalie

¡Venga a descubrir a los profesionales y artesanos del bienestar!

En el programa:

– Esteticista y maquillaje permanente

– Arteterapeuta

– Sofrólogo

– Geobiólogo

– Terapeuta energético

– Músico Arteterapeuta cuerpo y voz

– Drenaje linfático

– Masajista de bienestar

– Shiatsu

– Litoterapia

– Naturópata energizante para animales

– Desarrollo personal

– Recolector silvestre

– Productos de bienestar a base de Aloe-vera

– Productos de fitoterapia

– Cuidado corporal

– Higiene doméstica orgánica y ecológica

– Apicultor

– Envejecer bien en casa

Probar y descubrir :

– Calentadores en seco terapéuticos y divertidos (ganadores del concurso Lépine)

– Joyería artesanal

– Infusiones y tisanas

– Macerados oleosos

– Jabones

– Velas

– Joyas y creaciones en piedras naturales y minerales

– obras artísticas en pastel, acrílico, scrapbooking y arteterapia

– Conferencia

– Demostraciones – tratamientos y masajes

– Tómbola con grandes premios

Refrescos y catering in situ

Esperamos poder darle la bienvenida a esta experiencia única

Wellness-Messe, organisiert von « Les Sens d’Eulalie »

Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die Fachleute und Handwerker im Bereich Wellness!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Kosmetikerin und Permanent-Make-up

– Kunsttherapeutin

– Sophrologin

– Geobiologin

– Energetikerin

– Musikerin Kunsttherapeutin Körper und Stimme

– Praktikerin für Lymphdrainage

– Wellness-Masseurin

– Shiatsu-Praktiker/in

– Lithotherapie

– Energetische Naturheilpraktikerin für Tiere

– Persönliche Entwicklung

– Wilde Sammlerin

– Wellness-Produkte auf Aloe-vera-Basis

– Produkte der Phytotherapie

– Körperhygiene

– Biologische und ökologische Haushaltshygiene

– Imkerin

– Gut alt werden zu Hause

Testen und entdecken Sie :

– Therapeutische und spielerische trockene Wärmflaschen (Preisträger des Lépine-Wettbewerbs)

– Handgefertigter Schmuck

– Kräuter- und Früchtetees

– Ölmazerate

– Seifen

– Kerzen

– Schmuck und Kreationen aus Natursteinen und Mineralien

– künstlerische Arbeiten in Pastell, Acryl, Scrapbooking und Kunsttherapie

– Vortrag

– Vorführungen – Behandlungen und Massagen

– Tombola mit tollen Preisen

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort

Wir freuen uns darauf, Sie zahlreich zu diesem einzigartigen Erlebnis begrüßen zu dürfen!

