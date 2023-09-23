Salon du Bien-Être Rue des Buchettes Esclavolles-Lurey
Salon du Bien-Être Rue des Buchettes Esclavolles-Lurey, 23 septembre 2023, Esclavolles-Lurey.
Esclavolles-Lurey,Marne
Salon du bien-être organisé par « Les Sens d’Eulalie »
Venez découvrir les professionnels et artisans du bien-être !
Au programme :
– Esthéticienne et maquillage permanent
– Art-thérapeute
– Sophrologue
– Géobiologue
– Énergéticienne
– Musicienne Art Thérapeute corps et voix
– Praticienne en drainage lymphatique
– Masseuse bien-être
– Praticien shiatsu
– Lithothérapie
– Naturopathe énergéticienne pour animaux
– Développement personnel
– Cueilleuse sauvage
– Produits bien-être à base d’aloe-vera
– Produits phytothérapie
– Hygiène corporelle
– Hygiène de la maison bio et écologique
– Apiculteur
– Bien vieillir chez soi
Testez et découvrez :
– Bouillottes sèches thérapeutiques et ludiques (lauréates du concours Lépine)
– Bijoux artisanaux
– Infusions, Tisanes
– Macérats huileux
– Savons
– Bougies
– Bijoux et créations en pierres naturelles et minéraux
– Œuvres artistiques en pastel, acrylique, scrapbooking et art-thérapie
– Conférence
– Démonstrations – soins et massages
– Tombola avec de superbes lots à gagner
Buvette et restauration sur place
Nous avons hâte de vous accueillir nombreux pour cette expérience unique !.
2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-24 18:00:00. .
Rue des Buchettes Salle Polyvalente
Esclavolles-Lurey 51260 Marne Grand Est
Wellness fair organized by « Les Sens d’Eulalie
Come and discover well-being professionals and craftsmen!
On the program:
– Esthetician and permanent make-up
– Art therapist
– Sophrologist
– Geobiologist
– Energy therapist
– Musician Art Therapist Body and Voice
– Lymphatic drainage practitioner
– Wellness masseuse
– Shiatsu practitioner
– Lithotherapy
– Naturopath energizer for animals
– Personal development
– Wild picker
– Aloe-vera-based wellness products
– Phytotherapy products
– Body care
– Organic and ecological home hygiene
– Beekeeper
– Aging well at home
Test and discover :
– Therapeutic and fun dry hot water bottles (winners of the Lépine competition)
– Handcrafted jewelry
– Infusions, Herbal teas
– Oily macerates
– Soaps
– Candles
– Jewelry and creations in natural stones and minerals
– artistic works in pastel, acrylic, scrapbooking and art therapy
– Conferences
– Care and massage demonstrations
– Tombola with great prizes to be won
Refreshments and catering on site
We look forward to welcoming you to this unique experience!
Feria del bienestar organizada por « Les Sens d’Eulalie
¡Venga a descubrir a los profesionales y artesanos del bienestar!
En el programa:
– Esteticista y maquillaje permanente
– Arteterapeuta
– Sofrólogo
– Geobiólogo
– Terapeuta energético
– Músico Arteterapeuta cuerpo y voz
– Drenaje linfático
– Masajista de bienestar
– Shiatsu
– Litoterapia
– Naturópata energizante para animales
– Desarrollo personal
– Recolector silvestre
– Productos de bienestar a base de Aloe-vera
– Productos de fitoterapia
– Cuidado corporal
– Higiene doméstica orgánica y ecológica
– Apicultor
– Envejecer bien en casa
Probar y descubrir :
– Calentadores en seco terapéuticos y divertidos (ganadores del concurso Lépine)
– Joyería artesanal
– Infusiones y tisanas
– Macerados oleosos
– Jabones
– Velas
– Joyas y creaciones en piedras naturales y minerales
– obras artísticas en pastel, acrílico, scrapbooking y arteterapia
– Conferencia
– Demostraciones – tratamientos y masajes
– Tómbola con grandes premios
Refrescos y catering in situ
Esperamos poder darle la bienvenida a esta experiencia única
Wellness-Messe, organisiert von « Les Sens d’Eulalie »
Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die Fachleute und Handwerker im Bereich Wellness!
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– Kosmetikerin und Permanent-Make-up
– Kunsttherapeutin
– Sophrologin
– Geobiologin
– Energetikerin
– Musikerin Kunsttherapeutin Körper und Stimme
– Praktikerin für Lymphdrainage
– Wellness-Masseurin
– Shiatsu-Praktiker/in
– Lithotherapie
– Energetische Naturheilpraktikerin für Tiere
– Persönliche Entwicklung
– Wilde Sammlerin
– Wellness-Produkte auf Aloe-vera-Basis
– Produkte der Phytotherapie
– Körperhygiene
– Biologische und ökologische Haushaltshygiene
– Imkerin
– Gut alt werden zu Hause
Testen und entdecken Sie :
– Therapeutische und spielerische trockene Wärmflaschen (Preisträger des Lépine-Wettbewerbs)
– Handgefertigter Schmuck
– Kräuter- und Früchtetees
– Ölmazerate
– Seifen
– Kerzen
– Schmuck und Kreationen aus Natursteinen und Mineralien
– künstlerische Arbeiten in Pastell, Acryl, Scrapbooking und Kunsttherapie
– Vortrag
– Vorführungen – Behandlungen und Massagen
– Tombola mit tollen Preisen
Getränke und Speisen vor Ort
Wir freuen uns darauf, Sie zahlreich zu diesem einzigartigen Erlebnis begrüßen zu dürfen!
Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne