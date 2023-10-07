CONCERT MADISON VIOLET & SUZANNA CHOFFEL Rue des Berrichons et Nivernais – Centre socio-cul Sarrebourg, 7 octobre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

Madison Violet (folk) (CAN) : Le duo revient au son de ses débuts: du folk -americana/celtic , avec une ambiance de feu de camp . Plusieurs fois nommé aux Juno Awards, le duo musical féminin canadien, composé de Lisa MacIsaac et Brenley MacEachern, propose une musique folk-roots faite d’harmonies vocales, impressionnantes, de sons de guitares efficaces, de mélodies séduisantes et de paroles authentiquement émouvantes. Le tout se situe dans le style qui constitue leur identité celui de l’americana ,de l’indie folk, du bluegrass et de la pop parfaitement imbriqués..

Suzanna Choffel (Indie/jazz/soul) (USA) : Selon le magazine Rolling Stone (USA), » Elle possède toutes les vibrations du monde ! ». Figure de la scène Musicale d’Austin, Suzanna Choffel est une star qui s’ignore, une force musicale indéniable, une voix unique sensuelle et mielleuse. Elle possède un jeu de guitare caractéristique et son style Indie-pop-groovie/ jazz, difficile à définir, compte parmi ses fans les guitaristes David Garzia, Alejandro Escovedo, Charlie Sexton(Bob Dylan).

Prévente disponible au centre socioculturel.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-07 23:45:00. 15 EUR.

Rue des Berrichons et Nivernais – Centre socio-cul

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



Madison Violet (folk) (CAN) : The duo returns to the sound of their beginnings: folk -americana/celtic , with a campfire atmosphere . Multiple Juno Award nominees Lisa MacIsaac and Brenley MacEachern, the Canadian female musical duo, offer a folk-roots music of impressive vocal harmonies, effective guitar sounds, seductive melodies and genuinely moving lyrics. All in the style that makes up their identity: Americana, indie folk, bluegrass and pop, perfectly interwoven…

Suzanna Choffel (Indie/jazz/soul) (USA): According to Rolling Stone magazine (USA), « She’s got all the vibes in the world! She’s got all the vibes in the world! A fixture on the Austin music scene, Suzanna Choffel is a star in her own right, an undeniable musical force with a unique, sensual, honeyed voice. Her distinctive guitar playing and hard-to-define indie-pop-groovie/jazz style count guitarists David Garzia, Alejandro Escovedo and Charlie Sexton (Bob Dylan) among her fans.

Pre-sales available at the Sociocultural Center.

Madison Violet (folk) (CAN) : El dúo vuelve al sonido de sus comienzos: Americana/Celtic folk, con ambiente de hoguera. Lisa MacIsaac y Brenley MacEachern, nominadas varias veces a los premios Juno, son un dúo musical femenino canadiense cuya música folk-roots presenta impresionantes armonías vocales, eficaces sonidos de guitarra, melodías seductoras y letras genuinamente conmovedoras. Todo ello en el estilo que conforma su identidad: Americana, indie folk, bluegrass y pop, perfectamente entrelazados…

Suzanna Choffel (Indie/jazz/soul) (EE UU): Según la revista Rolling Stone (EE UU), « ¡Tiene todas las vibraciones del mundo! ¡Tiene todas las vibraciones del mundo! Un fijo en la escena musical de Austin, Suzanna Choffel es una estrella por derecho propio, una fuerza musical innegable con una voz única, sensual y melosa. Su peculiar forma de tocar la guitarra y su estilo indie-pop-groovie/jazz difícil de definir le han granjeado admiradores como los guitarristas David Garzia, Alejandro Escovedo y Charlie Sexton (Bob Dylan).

Venta anticipada en el Centro Sociocultural.

Madison Violet (Folk) (CAN) : Das Duo kehrt zum Sound seiner Anfänge zurück: Americana/Celtic Folk mit Lagerfeueratmosphäre. Das mehrfach für den Juno Award nominierte kanadische Frauenduo, bestehend aus Lisa MacIsaac und Brenley MacEachern, bietet Roots-Folk-Musik mit beeindruckenden Gesangsharmonien, effektiven Gitarrensounds, verführerischen Melodien und authentisch bewegenden Texten. Das Ganze findet in dem Stil statt, der ihre Identität ausmacht: Americana, Indie Folk, Bluegrass und Pop, die perfekt miteinander verwoben sind.

Suzanna Choffel (Indie/Jazz/Soul) (USA): Laut dem Magazin Rolling Stone (USA): « ? Sie besitzt alle Vibrationen der Welt! ». Suzanna Choffel ist ein Star in der Musikszene von Austin, ein Star, der sich selbst nicht kennt, eine unbestreitbare musikalische Kraft, eine einzigartige Stimme, die sinnlich und honigsüß ist. Zu ihren Fans zählen unter anderem die Gitarristen David Garzia, Alejandro Escovedo und Charlie Sexton (Bob Dylan).

Vorverkauf im soziokulturellen Zentrum erhältlich.

