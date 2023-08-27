CONCERT D’ORGUE PAR VICTOR NOEL Rue Denfert-Rochereau Raon-l’Étape, 27 août 2023, Raon-l'Étape.

Raon-l’Étape,Vosges

L’association Orgue Avenir vous invite à son dernier concert de l’été avec Victor Noël qui vous enchantera avec l’orgue de l’église Saint-Georges. Le programme sera composé d’œuvres diverses à la fois dans leur style et dans leur forme.. Adultes

Dimanche 2023-08-27 16:00:00 fin : 2023-08-27 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

Rue Denfert-Rochereau Église Saint Georges

Raon-l’Étape 88110 Vosges Grand Est



The Orgue Avenir association invites you to its last concert of the summer with Victor Noël, who will delight you with the organ at Saint-Georges church. The program will feature works of varying style and form.

La asociación Orgue Avenir le invita a su último concierto del verano con Victor Noël, que le deleitará con el órgano de la iglesia de Saint-Georges. El programa incluirá obras de estilo y forma variados.

Der Verein Orgue Avenir lädt Sie zu seinem letzten Konzert des Sommers mit Victor Noël ein, der Sie auf der Orgel der Kirche Saint-Georges verzaubern wird. Das Programm besteht aus Werken, die sowohl in ihrem Stil als auch in ihrer Form unterschiedlich sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES