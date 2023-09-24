LOTO RUE DE L’EGLISE Batilly, 24 septembre 2023, Batilly.

Batilly,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Loto solidaire contre les cancers de l’enfant par l’association Le Marathon d’Arthur

Places limitées, buvette et restauration sur place

Ouverture des portes à 12h30, début des jeux à 14h, fin à 18h30.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-24 12:30:00 fin : 2023-09-24 18:30:00. .

RUE DE L’EGLISE

Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Charity bingo against childhood cancer organized by Le Marathon d’Arthur association

Limited seating, refreshments and catering on site

Doors open at 12.30pm, games start at 2pm, end at 6.30pm.

Lotería a beneficio del cáncer infantil, organizada por la asociación Le Marathon d’Arthur

Plazas limitadas, refrescos y comida in situ

Apertura de puertas a las 12.30 h, inicio de los juegos a las 14.00 h, fin a las 18.30 h.

Solidarisches Lotto gegen Kinderkrebs durch den Verein Le Marathon d’Arthur »

Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen, Getränke und Speisen vor Ort

Türöffnung um 12:30 Uhr, Beginn der Spiele um 14:00 Uhr, Ende um 18:30 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par MILTOL