LOTO RUE DE L’EGLISE Batilly
LOTO RUE DE L’EGLISE Batilly, 24 septembre 2023, Batilly.
Batilly,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Loto solidaire contre les cancers de l’enfant par l’association Le Marathon d’Arthur
Places limitées, buvette et restauration sur place
Ouverture des portes à 12h30, début des jeux à 14h, fin à 18h30.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-09-24 12:30:00 fin : 2023-09-24 18:30:00. .
RUE DE L’EGLISE
Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Charity bingo against childhood cancer organized by Le Marathon d’Arthur association
Limited seating, refreshments and catering on site
Doors open at 12.30pm, games start at 2pm, end at 6.30pm.
Lotería a beneficio del cáncer infantil, organizada por la asociación Le Marathon d’Arthur
Plazas limitadas, refrescos y comida in situ
Apertura de puertas a las 12.30 h, inicio de los juegos a las 14.00 h, fin a las 18.30 h.
Solidarisches Lotto gegen Kinderkrebs durch den Verein Le Marathon d’Arthur »
Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen, Getränke und Speisen vor Ort
Türöffnung um 12:30 Uhr, Beginn der Spiele um 14:00 Uhr, Ende um 18:30 Uhr.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par MILTOL