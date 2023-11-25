Concert Thomas Kahn Rue de l’Ardoise Avoine, 25 novembre 2023, Avoine.

Avoine,Indre-et-Loire

Baignant initialement dans le milieu du rock indé, Thomas Kahn se fait mieux connaître en tant que graphiste à la faveur de pochettes de disques et d’affiches. Sous l’influence noisy de Rage Against The Machine aux vertus cathartiques bien connues, Thomas utilise sa colère comme unique combustible..

Samedi 2023-11-25 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . 18 EUR.

Rue de l’Ardoise

Avoine 37420 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Initially immersed in the world of indie rock, Thomas Kahn made a name for himself as a graphic designer, designing record sleeves and posters. Under the noisy, cathartic influence of Rage Against The Machine, Thomas uses his anger as his only fuel.

Inmerso inicialmente en el mundo del rock indie, Thomas Kahn se hizo un nombre como diseñador gráfico, diseñando fundas de discos y carteles. Bajo la ruidosa y catártica influencia de Rage Against The Machine, Thomas utiliza su ira como único combustible.

Thomas Kahn, der ursprünglich in der Indie-Rock-Szene zu Hause war, hat sich als Grafiker für Plattencover und Poster einen Namen gemacht. Unter dem noisigen Einfluss von Rage Against The Machine, deren kathartische Wirkung wohlbekannt ist, nutzt Thomas seine Wut als einzigen Brennstoff.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme