CONCERT rue de la Veille Usine Stiring-Wendel
CONCERT rue de la Veille Usine Stiring-Wendel, 12 novembre 2023, Stiring-Wendel.
Stiring-Wendel,Moselle
CONCERT de l’Harmonie Municipale. Le DIMANCHE 12 NOVEMBRE 2023 à 16h00 à l’Espace « Les Anciennes Forges ».
Thème : ROCK OPENING avec la participation de EVERGREEN HARMONIE de Morsbach.
Entrée Libre.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-11-12 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-12 17:00:00. 0 EUR.
rue de la Veille Usine
Stiring-Wendel 57350 Moselle Grand Est
CONCERT by the Harmonie Municipale. SUNDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2023 at 4pm at the Espace » Les Anciennes Forges « .
Theme: ROCK OPENING with the participation of EVERGREEN HARMONIE from Morsbach.
Free admission.
CONCIERTO de la Banda Municipal. El DOMINGO 12 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2023 a las 16:00 en el Espace » Les Anciennes Forges « .
Tema: APERTURA ROCK con la participación de EVERGREEN HARMONIE de Morsbach.
Entrada gratuita.
KONZERT der Harmonie Municipale. Am SONNTAG, 12. NOVEMBER 2023 um 16.00 Uhr im Espace « Les Anciennes Forges ».
Thema: ROCK OPENING unter Mitwirkung der EVERGREEN HARMONIE aus Morsbach.
Freier Eintritt.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par FORBACH TOURISME