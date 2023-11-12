CONCERT rue de la Veille Usine Stiring-Wendel, 12 novembre 2023, Stiring-Wendel.

Stiring-Wendel,Moselle

CONCERT de l’Harmonie Municipale. Le DIMANCHE 12 NOVEMBRE 2023 à 16h00 à l’Espace « Les Anciennes Forges ».

Thème : ROCK OPENING avec la participation de EVERGREEN HARMONIE de Morsbach.

Entrée Libre.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-12 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-12 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

rue de la Veille Usine

Stiring-Wendel 57350 Moselle Grand Est



CONCERT by the Harmonie Municipale. SUNDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2023 at 4pm at the Espace » Les Anciennes Forges « .

Theme: ROCK OPENING with the participation of EVERGREEN HARMONIE from Morsbach.

Free admission.

CONCIERTO de la Banda Municipal. El DOMINGO 12 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2023 a las 16:00 en el Espace » Les Anciennes Forges « .

Tema: APERTURA ROCK con la participación de EVERGREEN HARMONIE de Morsbach.

Entrada gratuita.

KONZERT der Harmonie Municipale. Am SONNTAG, 12. NOVEMBER 2023 um 16.00 Uhr im Espace « Les Anciennes Forges ».

Thema: ROCK OPENING unter Mitwirkung der EVERGREEN HARMONIE aus Morsbach.

Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par FORBACH TOURISME