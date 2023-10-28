2ÈME SALON DU GEEK Rue de la Piscine Saint-Avold, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Avold.

Saint-Avold,Moselle

Organisée par la Mairie de Saint-Avold. Plongez dans l’univers épique du Geek et préparez-vous à une aventure inoubliable ! Au programme :

– 3 tournois épiques (Grand tournoi EA Sports FC 24 sur Playstation 5, tournoi STREET FIGHTER 6 sur Playstation 5 et tournoi MARIO KART sur Nintendo Switch) ;

– Présence exceptionnelle de 3 cosplayeuses en tant que jury du concours Cosplay : Okoée, Bahamut et Eliya ;

– Concours de dessins Manga ;

– Brocante geek, mangas, jeux vidéo, rétrogaming…

Venez seul, entre amis ou en famille pour profiter pleinement de cet événement Naborien sensationnel !. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-28 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

Rue de la Piscine

Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by Saint-Avold Town Hall. Immerse yourself in the epic world of Geek and prepare for an unforgettable adventure! On the program:

– 3 epic tournaments (EA Sports FC 24 Grand Tournament on Playstation 5, STREET FIGHTER 6 Tournament on Playstation 5 and MARIO KART Tournament on Nintendo Switch) ;

– Exceptional presence of 3 cosplayers as judges for the Cosplay contest: Okoée, Bahamut and Eliya;

– Manga drawing competition;

– Geek, manga, video game and retrogaming flea market…

Come alone, with friends or family to enjoy this sensational Naborian event!

Organizado por el Ayuntamiento de Saint-Avold. Sumérgete en el épico mundo de Geek y prepárate para una aventura inolvidable En el programa:

– 3 torneos épicos (Gran torneo EA Sports FC 24 en Playstation 5, torneo STREET FIGHTER 6 en Playstation 5 y torneo MARIO KART en Nintendo Switch) ;

– Presencia excepcional de 3 cosplayers como jueces para el concurso de Cosplay: Okoée, Bahamut y Eliya;

– Concurso de dibujo manga;

– Mercadillo friki, manga, videojuegos y retrogaming….

Venga solo, con amigos o en familia para disfrutar al máximo de este sensacional evento naboriano

Organisiert von der Stadtverwaltung von Saint-Avold. Tauchen Sie in die epische Welt der Geek ein und bereiten Sie sich auf ein unvergessliches Abenteuer vor! Auf dem Programm stehen:

– 3 epische Turniere (großes EA Sports FC 24-Turnier auf der Playstation 5, STREET FIGHTER 6-Turnier auf der Playstation 5 und MARIO KART-Turnier auf der Nintendo Switch) ;

– Außergewöhnliche Präsenz von 3 Cosplayerinnen als Jurorinnen des Cosplay-Wettbewerbs: Okoée, Bahamut und Eliya ;

– Manga-Zeichenwettbewerb ;

– Flohmarkt für Geek, Mangas, Videospiele, Retrogaming…

Kommen Sie allein, mit Freunden oder der Familie, um dieses sensationelle Naborian-Event in vollen Zügen zu genießen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE