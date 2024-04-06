L’HEURE DU CONTE POUR TOUS – MAGIE ET ILLUSION Rue de la Pépinière Yutz
Yutz,Moselle
Un spectacle tous publics et magique dans une ambiance cabaret en rouge et noir avec un goûter à table ! Spectacle réalisé par une troupe de jeunes de 7 à 13 ans.
Niveau professionnel, spectacle sans interruption avec 28 numéros.. Tout public
Samedi 2024-04-06 16:30:00 fin : 2024-04-06 18:00:00. 6 EUR.
Rue de la Pépinière
Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est
A magical all-ages show in a red and black cabaret atmosphere, with a snack at the table! Performed by a troupe of young people aged 7 to 13.
Professional level, non-stop show with 28 numbers.
Un espectáculo mágico para todos los públicos en un ambiente de cabaret rojo y negro, ¡con merienda en la mesa! Interpretado por una compañía de jóvenes de 7 a 13 años.
Espectáculo ininterrumpido de nivel profesional con 28 números.
Eine zauberhafte Show für alle Altersgruppen in einer Kabarett-Atmosphäre in Rot und Schwarz mit einem Snack am Tisch! Aufführung durch eine Gruppe von Jugendlichen im Alter von 7 bis 13 Jahren.
Professionelles Niveau, Show ohne Unterbrechung mit 28 Nummern.
