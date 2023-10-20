OASIS EN ACCOUSTIK Rue de la Mogère Montpellier
OASIS EN ACCOUSTIK Rue de la Mogère Montpellier, 20 octobre 2023, Montpellier.
Montpellier,Hérault
Pour sa quatrième édition, l’Oasis revient en acoustique le 20 octobre prochain. La chanteuse CHAMARRÉE (pop/jazz) introduira le concert avec quelques unes de ses compositions pour laisser ensuite place aux deux artistes phares de la soirée : NDOBO-EMMA (folk/néo-soul) et LOÏS HAMMEL (rap/afrobeat)..
2023-10-20 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 22:00:00. EUR.
Rue de la Mogère
Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
For its fourth edition, Oasis returns in acoustic form on October 20. Singer CHAMARRÉE (pop/jazz) will introduce the concert with some of her own compositions, before giving way to the evening’s two star artists: NDOBO-EMMA (folk/neo-soul) and LOÏS HAMMEL (rap/afrobeat).
En su cuarta edición, el Oasis vuelve con un espectáculo acústico el 20 de octubre. La cantante CHAMARRÉE (pop/jazz) introducirá el concierto con algunas de sus composiciones, antes de dar paso a los dos artistas estrella de la noche: NDOBO-EMMA (folk/neo-soul) y LOÏS HAMMEL (rap/afrobeat).
Zu seiner vierten Ausgabe kehrt das Oasis am 20. Oktober akustisch zurück. Die Sängerin CHAMARRÉE (Pop/Jazz) wird das Konzert mit einigen ihrer Kompositionen einleiten, um dann den beiden Hauptkünstlern des Abends Platz zu machen: NDOBO-EMMA (Folk/Neo-Soul) und LOÏS HAMMEL (Rap/Afrobeat).
Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par OT MONTPELLIER