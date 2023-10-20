OASIS EN ACCOUSTIK Rue de la Mogère Montpellier, 20 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Pour sa quatrième édition, l’Oasis revient en acoustique le 20 octobre prochain. La chanteuse CHAMARRÉE (pop/jazz) introduira le concert avec quelques unes de ses compositions pour laisser ensuite place aux deux artistes phares de la soirée : NDOBO-EMMA (folk/néo-soul) et LOÏS HAMMEL (rap/afrobeat)..

2023-10-20 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 22:00:00. EUR.

Rue de la Mogère

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



For its fourth edition, Oasis returns in acoustic form on October 20. Singer CHAMARRÉE (pop/jazz) will introduce the concert with some of her own compositions, before giving way to the evening’s two star artists: NDOBO-EMMA (folk/neo-soul) and LOÏS HAMMEL (rap/afrobeat).

En su cuarta edición, el Oasis vuelve con un espectáculo acústico el 20 de octubre. La cantante CHAMARRÉE (pop/jazz) introducirá el concierto con algunas de sus composiciones, antes de dar paso a los dos artistas estrella de la noche: NDOBO-EMMA (folk/neo-soul) y LOÏS HAMMEL (rap/afrobeat).

Zu seiner vierten Ausgabe kehrt das Oasis am 20. Oktober akustisch zurück. Die Sängerin CHAMARRÉE (Pop/Jazz) wird das Konzert mit einigen ihrer Kompositionen einleiten, um dann den beiden Hauptkünstlern des Abends Platz zu machen: NDOBO-EMMA (Folk/Neo-Soul) und LOÏS HAMMEL (Rap/Afrobeat).

