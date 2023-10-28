HALLOWEEN AU PARC DU THEIL Rue de la Lavogne Le Caylar
Venez fêter Halloween au Parc animalier du Theil !
Au programme :
– Ambiance Halloween
– Jeu de piste
– Rencontre avec la sorcière !
– Distribution de bonbons
– Stand de maquillage
Le 31 octobre, tarif réduit pour les enfants déguisés !.
Come and celebrate Halloween at the Parc animalier du Theil!
On the program
– Halloween atmosphere
– Trail game
– Meeting with the witch!
– Distribution of candies
– Face painting stand
On October 31st, reduced rate for children in costume!
¡Ven a celebrar Halloween en el Parc animalier du Theil!
En el programa:
– Ambiente de Halloween
– Caza del tesoro
– Conoce a la bruja
– Truco o trato
– Puesto de pintura de caras
El 31 de octubre, ¡precio reducido para los niños disfrazados!
Feiern Sie Halloween im Tierpark von Le Theil!
Auf dem Programm stehen
– Halloween-Atmosphäre
– Spiel auf der Piste
– Begegnung mit der Hexe!
– Verteilung von Süßigkeiten
– Schminkstand
Am 31. Oktober ermäßigter Preis für verkleidete Kinder!
