HALLOWEEN AU PARC DU THEIL Rue de la Lavogne Le Caylar, 28 octobre 2023, Le Caylar.

Le Caylar,Hérault

Venez fêter Halloween au Parc animalier du Theil !
Au programme :
– Ambiance Halloween
– Jeu de piste
– Rencontre avec la sorcière !
– Distribution de bonbons
– Stand de maquillage

Le 31 octobre, tarif réduit pour les enfants déguisés !.
2023-10-28 10:30:00 fin : 2023-11-01 18:30:00. EUR.
Rue de la Lavogne
Le Caylar 34520 Hérault Occitanie

Come and celebrate Halloween at the Parc animalier du Theil!
On the program
– Halloween atmosphere
– Trail game
– Meeting with the witch!
– Distribution of candies
– Face painting stand

On October 31st, reduced rate for children in costume!

¡Ven a celebrar Halloween en el Parc animalier du Theil!
En el programa:
– Ambiente de Halloween
– Caza del tesoro
– Conoce a la bruja
– Truco o trato
– Puesto de pintura de caras

El 31 de octubre, ¡precio reducido para los niños disfrazados!

Feiern Sie Halloween im Tierpark von Le Theil!
Auf dem Programm stehen
– Halloween-Atmosphäre
– Spiel auf der Piste
– Begegnung mit der Hexe!
– Verteilung von Süßigkeiten
– Schminkstand

Am 31. Oktober ermäßigter Preis für verkleidete Kinder!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC