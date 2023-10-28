HALLOWEEN AU PARC DU THEIL Rue de la Lavogne Le Caylar, 28 octobre 2023, Le Caylar.

Le Caylar,Hérault

Venez fêter Halloween au Parc animalier du Theil !

Au programme :

– Ambiance Halloween

– Jeu de piste

– Rencontre avec la sorcière !

– Distribution de bonbons

– Stand de maquillage

Le 31 octobre, tarif réduit pour les enfants déguisés !.

2023-10-28 10:30:00 fin : 2023-11-01 18:30:00. EUR.

Rue de la Lavogne

Le Caylar 34520 Hérault Occitanie



Come and celebrate Halloween at the Parc animalier du Theil!

On the program

– Halloween atmosphere

– Trail game

– Meeting with the witch!

– Distribution of candies

– Face painting stand

On October 31st, reduced rate for children in costume!

¡Ven a celebrar Halloween en el Parc animalier du Theil!

En el programa:

– Ambiente de Halloween

– Caza del tesoro

– Conoce a la bruja

– Truco o trato

– Puesto de pintura de caras

El 31 de octubre, ¡precio reducido para los niños disfrazados!

Feiern Sie Halloween im Tierpark von Le Theil!

Auf dem Programm stehen

– Halloween-Atmosphäre

– Spiel auf der Piste

– Begegnung mit der Hexe!

– Verteilung von Süßigkeiten

– Schminkstand

Am 31. Oktober ermäßigter Preis für verkleidete Kinder!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC